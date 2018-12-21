What's open Christmas Day?

PLAN to get an early morning coffee on Christmas Day, or you want to find somewhere to devour a Christmas lunch, look no further than our guide to what is open on this festive day.

COFFEE

Irons and Craig-Open from 7am for coffee and donuts'.

FOOD

Yamba Golf and Country Club- Host their Christmas Day Lunch from 11.30am-2.30pm. Bookings must be fully prepaid by Friday December 14. Contact on 6646 2104.

Maclean Services Club are open for a private function- Bookings essential; $80 an adult, $40 a child for lunch, call 6645 2946 for more information.

CrabbaJacks fastfood is open from 10am till late depending on how busy it is. 79 Fitzroy Street Grafton 6642 3533.

McDonald's South Grafton will be open.

SERVICE STATION

Blue Dolphin Holiday Resort, including the service station.

The Bait Place/BP Yamba will be open from 7am to 11am.

Watch this list, we will be adding more businesses as we near the big day.

If your business is open on Christmas Day, please comment below or e-mail ebony.stansfield@dailyexaminer.com.au