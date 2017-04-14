26°
News

What's open in the Clarence Valley this Easter

Jarrard Potter
| 14th Apr 2017 11:00 AM
Easter eggs. Photo Contributed
Easter eggs. Photo Contributed Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Easter long weekend is upon us, and many of us will be enjoying some time off from work, with family and friends.

Most shops are closed on Sunday, with some open again during the long weekend. Here is a selection of stores and their trading hours in the Clarence Valley this Easter holiday.

Store Good Friday Easter Saturday Easter Sunday Easter Monday
Coles (South Grafton) Closed 6am-9pm 7am-9pm 6am-9pm
Coles (Shoppingworld) Closed 8am-7pm 8am-7pm 8am-8pm
Coles (Grafton Mall) Closed 7am-9pm 8am-6pm 7am-9pm
Coles (Yamba) Closed 7am-8pm 8am-8pm 8am-8pm
Woolworths Closed 7am-8pm 8am-7pm 8am-7pm
Big W Closed 8am-6pm 9am-4pm 8.30am-6pm
Target (Grafton) Closed 8am-6pm 10am-4pm 8am-6pm
Target (Yamba) Closed 9am-5pm 9am-4pm 9am-4pm
Dan Murphy's Closed 9am-8pm 10am-6pm 9am-8pm
GDSC Ladies raffle, no takeaways      
SGEX 12pm-6pm Normal trading Normal trading Normal trading
SPAR Maclean 7am-8pm 7am-8pm 7am-8pm 7am-8pm
Maclean RSL Bistro closed lunch, open 5.30pm Bistro open from 12pm Bistro closed lunch and dinner Bistro closed lunch and dinner
Maclean Bowling Club Normal trading hours Normal trading hours Normal trading hours Normal trading hours
Botero Maclean Closed 7am-late closed 7am-2pm
BWS Yamba Closed 9am-9pm 10am-7pm 9am-8pm
Yamba Bowling Club Open from 9am      
Minnie Water Store 7.30am-5pm 7.30am-5pm 7.30am-5pm 7.30am-5pm

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Movie times at the Yamba and Saraton Theatres are running as per program.

Is there a store we missed? Let us know here.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Fighting fit for Lifeline

Fighting fit for Lifeline

Fundraiser for Lifeline North Coast brought the community together in a healthy way

Grafton featured in Easter road safety campaign

Grafton Bridge, Clarence River

Double demerits in place until Monday

Seeking a sustainable future

No Caption

Nominations now open for local awards

Last lifeline thrown to community's pool

FINAL DIP: Ulmarra sisters Olivia, Claudia and Jocelyn Crown enjoying possibly their last swim in the village's community pool.

Resident makes one last attempt to save Ulmarra's swimming pool.

Local Partners

Fighting fit for Lifeline

Fundraiser for Lifeline North Coast brought the community together in a healthy way

EGG-XAMINER'S sweet Easter basket surprise

EGGSAMINER EGGED: DEX staff enjoying their Easter egg package.

Pay-it-forward initiative spreads the joy

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

7 things to do this Easter Weekend

The 112th Maclean Highland Gathering band parade on River Street Maclean on Saturday, 26th March, 2016. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

Stuck for something to do this Easter?

Army band piping hot for Scottish festival

PROUD ADDITION: 8th/9th Battalion Pipes and Drums of the Royal Australian Regiment will be in Maclean for the annual Highland Gathering for the first time.

Program of events for 113th Highland Gathering

Kidman is red hot, once again

Cannes roles out the red carpet for Nicole Kidman, who has four titles screening at the festival this year.

Sunrise’s big win against Today

Sunrise has scored a huge win over Today.

THE breakfast TV wars will see Sunrise broadcast from the Logies.

Inside Heath Ledger's final manic days and sleepless nights

I Am Heath Ledger goes inside the manic days and sleepless nights of Heath Ledger’s life.

What was really going on with Heath Ledger?

Vintage Trouble: Best dressed frontman demands attention

Vintage Trouble perform at Bluesfest 2017 at the Mojo Tent at Byron Bay.

The band is performing again tomorrow at Crossroads

‘Yep, I did that’: Survivor villain’s frank apology

Survivor host Jeff Probst had a big tribal council on his hands this week.

Survivor contestant says he deserves the backlash for ugly incident.

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

Waleed Aly slams views on domestic violence of some Muslims

Waleed Aly and Dick Smith squared off on The Project recently.

Waleed Aly condemns notion that men can beat their wives

SELLERS ARE REALISTIC - MAKE IT YOURS

31 (and 82) BENNETTS ROAD, Nymboida 2460

Rural 3 1 9 Auction

(THIS PROPERTY ADDRESS IS ALSO KNOWN AS 82 Bennetts Road) Superb river frontage with easy access; a beautifully renovated timber cottage, plenty of shedding...

Comfort , Space and Peace of Mind

27-1 Orion Drive, Yamba 2464

2 1 1 $280,000

This is a lovely villa in the Oyster Cove Resort that has so much appeal. Two built-in bedrooms plus a handy bathroom. Modern electric kitchen and dining adjoins...

SELLERS ARE REALISTIC - MAKE IT YOURS

82 (and 31) BENNETTS ROAD, Nymboida 2460

3 1 9 Auction

(THIS PROPERTY ADDRESS IS ALSO KNOWN AS 82 Bennetts Road) Superb river frontage with easy access; a beautifully renovated timber cottage, plenty of shedding...

Rural Bliss

179 Pinnacles Road, The Pinnacles 2460

House 3 2 6 $ 499,000

Located about 20 minutes from Grafton's CBD, this home is positioned on approximately 25 acres of partially cleared land and offers complete privacy by being set...

Coastal Holiday Unit

9/28 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

Unit 1 1 1 $215,000

This is a sensational opportunity to purchase an original, affordable unit in beautiful Brooms Head. Located just a short walk to the beach, this is a solid...

LAST ONE - HURRY

Lot 5 Burragan Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Rural 0 0 $139900

Only one block remains of the 9 lots in this attractive subdivision - an easy 15-minute drive on sealed roads from Grafton. The Jacana Ridge Estate represents a...

All You Need and More at a Great Price

18 - 20 Havelock St, Lawrence 2460

House 4 2 2 $359,000

With motivated vendors don’t let this one slip through your fingers. This solid low set 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home set on 1996m2 and has a lot to offer.

Best Value Living In Gulmarrad

12 Cockatiel Crescent, Gulmarrad 2463

House 3 2 $420,000

Positioned on a 4,303sqm rural residential allotment is this low set modern brick and tile family home. Let the entertaining begin with an open planned kitchen...

Absolute Waterfront Acres

Lot/12 Lawrence Road, Woodford Island 2463

Residential Land 0 0 $420,000

Attention Yacht and Cruiser owners! This is no doubt one of the best absolute deep waterfront properties on the Clarence River! Located on the Main Arm of the...

Coastal Lifestyle Acreage

Pillar Valley 2462

3 1 6 $495,000

Just a 10 minute drive to the beach, this big barn is set upon an idyllic 100 acre allotment right on the Yuraygir National Park doorstep. With two spacious...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

DIY: Destroy it yourself renovations

DOING MY BLOCK: There will be blood, or at least irreversible damage, as the range of murderous attempts of renovation continue in this country.

Great Australian dream to change your property beyond recognition

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!