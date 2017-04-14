What's open in the Clarence Valley this Easter

THE Easter long weekend is upon us, and many of us will be enjoying some time off from work, with family and friends.
Most shops are closed on Sunday, with some open again during the long weekend. Here is a selection of stores and their trading hours in the Clarence Valley this Easter holiday.
|Store
|Good Friday
|Easter Saturday
|Easter Sunday
|Easter Monday
|Coles (South Grafton)
|Closed
|6am-9pm
|7am-9pm
|6am-9pm
|Coles (Shoppingworld)
|Closed
|8am-7pm
|8am-7pm
|8am-8pm
|Coles (Grafton Mall)
|Closed
|7am-9pm
|8am-6pm
|7am-9pm
|Coles (Yamba)
|Closed
|7am-8pm
|8am-8pm
|8am-8pm
|Woolworths
|Closed
|7am-8pm
|8am-7pm
|8am-7pm
|Big W
|Closed
|8am-6pm
|9am-4pm
|8.30am-6pm
|Target (Grafton)
|Closed
|8am-6pm
|10am-4pm
|8am-6pm
|Target (Yamba)
|Closed
|9am-5pm
|9am-4pm
|9am-4pm
|Dan Murphy's
|Closed
|9am-8pm
|10am-6pm
|9am-8pm
|GDSC
|Ladies raffle, no takeaways
|SGEX
|12pm-6pm
|Normal trading
|Normal trading
|Normal trading
|SPAR Maclean
|7am-8pm
|7am-8pm
|7am-8pm
|7am-8pm
|Maclean RSL
|Bistro closed lunch, open 5.30pm
|Bistro open from 12pm
|Bistro closed lunch and dinner
|Bistro closed lunch and dinner
|Maclean Bowling Club
|Normal trading hours
|Normal trading hours
|Normal trading hours
|Normal trading hours
|Botero Maclean
|Closed
|7am-late
|closed
|7am-2pm
|BWS Yamba
|Closed
|9am-9pm
|10am-7pm
|9am-8pm
|Yamba Bowling Club
|Open from 9am
|Minnie Water Store
|7.30am-5pm
|7.30am-5pm
|7.30am-5pm
|7.30am-5pm
Movie times at the Yamba and Saraton Theatres are running as per program.
Is there a store we missed? Let us know here.