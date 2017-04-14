What's open in the Clarence Valley this Easter

THE Easter long weekend is upon us, and many of us will be enjoying some time off from work, with family and friends.

Most shops are closed on Sunday, with some open again during the long weekend. Here is a selection of stores and their trading hours in the Clarence Valley this Easter holiday.

Store Good Friday Easter Saturday Easter Sunday Easter Monday Coles (South Grafton) Closed 6am-9pm 7am-9pm 6am-9pm Coles (Shoppingworld) Closed 8am-7pm 8am-7pm 8am-8pm Coles (Grafton Mall) Closed 7am-9pm 8am-6pm 7am-9pm Coles (Yamba) Closed 7am-8pm 8am-8pm 8am-8pm Woolworths Closed 7am-8pm 8am-7pm 8am-7pm Big W Closed 8am-6pm 9am-4pm 8.30am-6pm Target (Grafton) Closed 8am-6pm 10am-4pm 8am-6pm Target (Yamba) Closed 9am-5pm 9am-4pm 9am-4pm Dan Murphy's Closed 9am-8pm 10am-6pm 9am-8pm GDSC Ladies raffle, no takeaways SGEX 12pm-6pm Normal trading Normal trading Normal trading SPAR Maclean 7am-8pm 7am-8pm 7am-8pm 7am-8pm Maclean RSL Bistro closed lunch, open 5.30pm Bistro open from 12pm Bistro closed lunch and dinner Bistro closed lunch and dinner Maclean Bowling Club Normal trading hours Normal trading hours Normal trading hours Normal trading hours Botero Maclean Closed 7am-late closed 7am-2pm BWS Yamba Closed 9am-9pm 10am-7pm 9am-8pm Yamba Bowling Club Open from 9am Minnie Water Store 7.30am-5pm 7.30am-5pm 7.30am-5pm 7.30am-5pm

Movie times at the Yamba and Saraton Theatres are running as per program.

Is there a store we missed? Let us know here.