WHAT'S OPEN: Clarence Valley's Easter weekend trading hours

MOST workplaces across the nation shut down for Good Friday, but some businesses will remain open for the necessities.

Here's our full guide to Easter long weekend shopping in local supermarkets and seafood stores.

SPAR Maclean

Fri: 7am - 8pm

Sat: 7am - 8pm

Sun: 7am - 8pm

Mon: 7am - 8pm

Coles Grafton

Fri: Closed

Sat: 8am - 6pm

Sun: 8am - 6pm

Mon: 8am - 6pm

Coles Yamba

Fri: Closed

Sat: 6am - 8pm

Sun: 7am - 8pm

Mon: 7am - 8pm

Woolworths, Grafton

Fri: Closed

Sat: 7am - 8pm

Sun: 8am - 8pm

Mon: 8am - 7pm

ALDI Grafton

Fri: 8.30am - 8pm

Sat: 8am - 8pm

Sun: 9am - 7pm

Mon: 8.30am - 8pm

Big W, Grafton

Fri: Closed

Sat: 7am - 5pm

Sun: 9am - 5pm

Mon: 9am - 4pm

IGA Iluka

Fri: 7am - 8pm

Sat: 7am - 8pm

Sun: 7am - 8pm

Mon: 7am - 8pm

Clarence River Fisherman's Co-Operative

Fri: 8am - 8pm

Sat: 10am - 8pm

Sun: 10am - 7pm

Mon: 10am -7pm

Hooked on Seafood

Maclean

Fri: 8am - 8pm

Sat: 8am - 8pm

Sun: 12pm - 7pm

Mon: 12pm - 7pm

Naeco Blue Seafoods

Fri: 9:30 - 7:30

Sat: Closed

Sun: Closed

Mon: Closed

Clarence Coast Fresh

Seafood

Thurs: 8am - 6:30pm

Fri: Closed

Sat: TBA

Sun: Closed

Mon: Closed

Yamba's Fisho

Fri: 7am - 7pm

Sat: 7am - 7pm

Sun: 7am - 2pm

Mon: 7am - 7pm