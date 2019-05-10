What's open for Mother's day this weekend

IF YOU'RE looking to give mum a break this Sunday on her special day, why not save her cooking and take her out.

Many venues are open, and with complimentary gifts for mums, you can make it all about her.

Here's what venues around the Clarence Valley are doing.

Village Green Hotel

Book a table now for Mother's Day lunch at the Village Green Hotel and go into the draw to win a $100 food gift voucher towards your Mother's Day lunch!

There are 3 sittings as follows: 11am, 1.30pm and dinner at 5.30pm

There will a free glass of bubbly for every Mum, free card making and face painting to keep the little ones entertained.

We book out fast so we highly recommend booking now by calling 6642 2095.

The winner will be randomly drawn and announced on Facebook at 10am on Sunday, May 12

Jacaranda Hotel

Why not bring mum out for lunch to the Hidden Gem Restaurant. Beautiful food at affordable prices. Complimentary drink for all mother's. Call 6642 6627 to book a table.

Clocktower Hotel

Just want to pop in for a coffee and cake before you take off for the day, no worries - we will be open from 10am for Coffee & Cake.

Lunch will be 2 sittings 11:30AM and 1PM

Dinner will be open from 5:30pm

Bookings highly advised for both lunch and dinner - Lunch books out every year so get in quick to secure your table!

Complimentary glass of Champagne for every mum with each meal purchased.

Mother's Day Hamper giveaway - book a table for your chance to win!!!

Roches Hotel

Come and spoil Mum at Roches Hotel, complimentary glass of champagne for all mothers with lunch and the awesome music of Marty Robinson from 12.30 - 3..

GDSC

Mother's Day is almost here!! Have you got your mum sorted? We have got breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets on this Sunday!! With a FREE special gifts for mum. Call us on 66403200 to organise your table.

Breakfast from 8am-10am, Gourmet Ploughman's Lunch 11.30am-2.30pm and Mother's Day Buffet Dinner 2 sessions 5pm and 7pm.

Brushgrove Hotel

Open Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Entertainment from 1pm- 4pm with Mal Eastick

Full Buffet Breakfast 8am-10am, limited numbers available.

$25 adults , $15 kids (ages 5-12)

Lunch 12pm-2pm, Dinner 6pm-8pm

Maclean Hotel

Mother's Day Lunch and Dinner. All mothers receive a complimentary glass of house sparkling on arrival.

5 lucky door prizes. Free jumping castle for the kids.

Entertainment from 3pm from the Ruperts.

Maclean Services Club

Spoil Mum on this Sunday, Mothers Day with some of the delicious specials that we have on offer here at the Maclean Services Club with the best River Views in town.

Mum's receive a free gift and a free bubbles, beer or soft drink.

Maclean Bowling Club

Spoil mum this Mother's Day to a Chinese Smorgasbord & Complimentary glass of Champagne! Bookings essential Phone Tse's Chinese on 6645 1633

Yamba Shores Tavern

This mothers day form 12-3pm we have some fun stuff for the kids with our Sunday Funday jumping castle & face painting.

Yamba Bowling Club

You'll be the favourite if you win one of our 5 x Mother's Day Pamper Package Vouchers courtesy of our friends @meltmassageandbeauty valued at $220 each

Iluka Bowls Club

Join us for Mothers Day Luncheon.

$15 Chicken, Ham, Prawn & Salad includes dessert!

Complimentary rose or prosecco for Mums

$6 Kids Nuggets & Chips

Live Music: Two Way Street

Luncheon Tickets available at Club