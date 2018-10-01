What's open this Labour Day holiday
Desperately need a coffee? Or perhaps a feed? Here's what's open in the Clarence Valley today.
SUPERMARKETS
COLES GRAFTON (GRAFTON FOOD EMPORIUM) - Open now until 9pm
COLES GRAFTON - Open now until 8pm
WOOLWORTHS GRAFTON - Open now until 9pm
ALDI GRAFTON - 8:30am - 8pm
CAFES AND COFFEE SHOPS
HEART AND SOUL -7:30am - 12pm (kitchen closes 11:30am)
MUMMA BEAR'S CAFÉ PATISSERIE - 5:30am - 12pm
I SCREAM ICE CREAMERY - 12pm - 5pm
CAPERBERRY CAFE - Open until 3pm
IRONS AND CRAIG - Open until 11am
LATITUDE 29 - Open until 11:30am
BOTERO - Open until 11:30am, then lunch from 12pm to 2:30pm
RIVER CAFE, MACLEAN - Open until 1pm
PUBS AND CLUBS
PACIFIC HOTEL, YAMBA - Bistro open from Midday
BOWLO SPORTS AND LEISURE YAMBA - Opens 9am
YAMBA SHORES TAVERN - 11am to 11pm
