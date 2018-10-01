Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
What's open this public holiday
What's open this public holiday
Community

What's open this Labour Day holiday

Jenna Thompson
ebony stansfield
by and
1st Oct 2018 8:46 AM

Desperately need a coffee? Or perhaps a feed? Here's what's open in the Clarence Valley today.

 

SUPERMARKETS

COLES GRAFTON (GRAFTON FOOD EMPORIUM) - Open now until 9pm

COLES GRAFTON - Open now until 8pm

WOOLWORTHS GRAFTON - Open now until 9pm

ALDI GRAFTON - 8:30am - 8pm

 

CAFES AND COFFEE SHOPS

HEART AND SOUL -7:30am - 12pm (kitchen closes 11:30am)

MUMMA BEAR'S CAFÉ PATISSERIE - 5:30am - 12pm

I SCREAM ICE CREAMERY - 12pm - 5pm

CAPERBERRY CAFE - Open until 3pm

IRONS AND CRAIG - Open until 11am

LATITUDE 29 - Open until 11:30am

BOTERO - Open until 11:30am, then lunch from 12pm to 2:30pm

RIVER CAFE, MACLEAN - Open until 1pm

 

PUBS AND CLUBS

PACIFIC HOTEL, YAMBA - Bistro open from Midday

BOWLO SPORTS AND LEISURE YAMBA - Opens 9am

YAMBA SHORES TAVERN - 11am to 11pm

 

Is your business open today? Let us know in the comments below!

grafton maclean opening times what's open yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Community aims to 'break away from national statistics'

    Community aims to 'break away from national statistics'

    Health Alarming statistics according to new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics

    • 1st Oct 2018 8:00 AM
    More come forward about mould-causing health problems

    premium_icon More come forward about mould-causing health problems

    Health Aruma's mould problems won't go away: staffer

    • 1st Oct 2018 8:00 AM
    Just $1 a day for best print and online news

    Just $1 a day for best print and online news

    News The best coverage of local news, sport and entertainment

    Goanna pulling tally sets record

    premium_icon Goanna pulling tally sets record

    Community GALLERY: Did our photographer see you at Wooli on Sunday?

    • 1st Oct 2018 8:30 AM

    Local Partners