What's open this Labour Day holiday

Here's what's open in the Clarence Valley during Labour Day.

Here's what's open in the Clarence Valley during Labour Day.

Desperately need a coffee? Or perhaps a feed? Here's what's open in the Clarence Valley today.

Woolworths, Grafton

8am - 7pm

Coles, Grafton

8am - 7pm

Coles South Grafton

8am - 8pm

ALDI, Grafton

9am - 6pm

Harvey Norman

10am - 4pm

Big W

9am - 5pm

Heart & Soul Food Cafe, Grafton

Closes 12pm

iScream Ice Creamery

12pm - 5pm

Botero Cafe

7am - 2pm

Coffee Art Cafe, Maclean

From 7am

Supercheap Auto

9am - 4pm

Coles Yamba

7am - 8pm

SPAR Express

6.30am - 8pm

IGA Iluka

6.30am - 9pm

Iluka Liquor

8.30am - 7pm

Iluka Bowls Club

Restaurant closed, club open regular hours

Sedgers Reef Bistro

11.30am - 8pm

Do you know a business that will be open on Labor Day, Monday October 7? Post their opening hours in the comments below!