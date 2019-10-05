Menu
Here's what's open in the Clarence Valley during Labour Day.
What's open this Labour Day holiday

Jenna Thompson
by
5th Oct 2019 11:00 AM | Updated: 6th Oct 2019 11:00 AM
Desperately need a coffee? Or perhaps a feed? Here's what's open in the Clarence Valley today.

 

Woolworths, Grafton
8am - 7pm

Coles, Grafton
8am - 7pm

Coles South Grafton
8am - 8pm

ALDI, Grafton
9am - 6pm

Harvey Norman
10am - 4pm

Big W
9am - 5pm

Heart & Soul Food Cafe, Grafton
Closes 12pm

iScream Ice Creamery
12pm - 5pm

Botero Cafe
7am - 2pm

Coffee Art Cafe, Maclean
From 7am

Supercheap Auto
9am - 4pm

Coles Yamba
7am - 8pm

SPAR Express
6.30am - 8pm

IGA Iluka
6.30am - 9pm

Iluka Liquor
8.30am - 7pm

Iluka Bowls Club
Restaurant closed, club open regular hours

Sedgers Reef Bistro
11.30am - 8pm

Do you know a business that will be open on Labor Day, Monday October 7? Post their opening hours in the comments below!

