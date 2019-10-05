What's open this Labour Day holiday
Desperately need a coffee? Or perhaps a feed? Here's what's open in the Clarence Valley today.
Woolworths, Grafton
8am - 7pm
Coles, Grafton
8am - 7pm
Coles South Grafton
8am - 8pm
ALDI, Grafton
9am - 6pm
Harvey Norman
10am - 4pm
Big W
9am - 5pm
Heart & Soul Food Cafe, Grafton
Closes 12pm
iScream Ice Creamery
12pm - 5pm
Botero Cafe
7am - 2pm
Coffee Art Cafe, Maclean
From 7am
Supercheap Auto
9am - 4pm
Coles Yamba
7am - 8pm
SPAR Express
6.30am - 8pm
IGA Iluka
6.30am - 9pm
Iluka Liquor
8.30am - 7pm
Iluka Bowls Club
Restaurant closed, club open regular hours
Sedgers Reef Bistro
11.30am - 8pm
Do you know a business that will be open on Labor Day, Monday October 7? Post their opening hours in the comments below!