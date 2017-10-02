WHAT'S OPEN: Who's open this public holiday?

Check out what's open in the Clarence Valley today

Check out what's open in the Clarence Valley today Contributed

COFFEE

Botero Coffee Maclean 2pm

Heart & Soul Café Until 12noon

The SWEET Side of the South Café - until 4pm

Caperberry Café, Yamba - until 1pm (unless the rains arrive then earlier)

Irons and Craig - until 10am (coffee, donuts, breakky wraps only)

CHEMISTS

Chemist Warehouse, Grafton - 8am until 6pm

Priceline Pharmacy, Yamba - 8:30am until 5:30pm

Standfords Pharmacy, Maclean - 9am until 5pm

SUPERMARKETS & FOOD MARKETS

Coles Grafton (Shopping World) - until 8pm

Coles Grafton (Food Emporium) - until 9pm

Coles South Grafton - until 9pm

Coles Yamba - until 9pm

Woolworths Grafton - until 7pm

Farmer Lous - Normal hours

ENTERTAINMENT & MAJORS

Saraton Theatre - Normal hours

Big W - until 5pm

Target - until 4pm

Bunnings - until 6pm

SPORTING

Grafton Aquatic Centre - until 6pm

South Grafton Indoor Pool & Gym - until 6pm

Do you know what else is open? Drop us a line at newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au