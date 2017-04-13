25°
WHAT'S OPEN: Where to grab your Easter seafood

Bill North
| 13th Apr 2017 12:24 PM
Jumbo Spanner Crab,served with chips and salad and your choice of natural, chilli , garlic or crumbed prawns. Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News
Jumbo Spanner Crab,served with chips and salad and your choice of natural, chilli , garlic or crumbed prawns. Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News Geoff Potter

TO THE staff at Hooked On Seafood it's nicknamed "National Fish 'n' Chip Day".

Good Friday is the day Australians religiously put aside the steak in favour of seafood - thanks to Catholic traditions of fasting and abstaining from red meat in recognition of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Hence it's the day seafood outlets make a motser.

Most outlets which sell seafood in the Clarence Valley have rostered their hard-working staff and will be open on Good Friday and throughout the weekend.

It will be a particularly busy day for Hooked On Seafood in the main street of Maclean, with its proximity to the annual Highland Gathering ensuring it gets a double hit every Easter. 

"We always call it National Fish 'n' Chip Day," Hooked On Seafood owner Katrina Horton said.

"Also with all Highland Gathering people here in the main street of Maclean, it means we're pretty busy."

Serviced by the mighty Clarence River estuary, local residents are also treated to some of the best seafood along Australia's eastern coastline - and there's still plenty available.

"We're holding our own with our own supply of prawns and fresh fish," Clarence River Fisherman's Co-operative manager at Maclean, Deb Benfield, said today.

"There will be another lot of fresh prawns coming in the morning and lots of homemade cooked options."

The menu at Joey's Takeaway in Prince St, Grafton is also going above and beyond on Good Friday, with freshly caught king fish and mackerel, along with fish balls, battered fish, crumbed fish, salt and pepper squid, calamari rings and the fabulous 10 fish bites deal.

Naeco Blue Seafoods in South Grafton has announced a huge range of 20 species of fish, six options of prawners, oysters and whole fish across an expected busy two days on Thursday and Friday.

"Absolute loads of awesome product in for tomorrow and Friday," the team posted on its Facebook page.

"Get in early and you will find everything you need for a huge Easter Seafood Feast!"

However, Naeco Blue will be closed for business on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Across the road, Kezas on Bent is keeping its doors open every day across the Easter long weekend. Clarence River Fisherman's Co-operative in Maclean also plans to stay open every day.

>> TOP 10 FISH 'N' CHIPS IN THE CLARENCE VALLEY

 

Check out the opening hours of several Clarence Valley seafood outlets across the Easter long weekend:

 

Clarence River Fisherman's Co-operative

51-55 River St, Maclean

15 Yamba Rd, Yamba

Queen St, Iluka

Thursday: 9am to 8pm

Friday: 7am to 8pm

Saturday: 10am to 8pm

Sunday: 10am to 7pm

Monday: 10am to 7pm

Hooked On Seafood

2/8 River St, Maclean

Thursday: 10am to 8pm

Friday: 11am to 8pm

Saturday: 11am to 7pm

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Closed

Joey's Takeaway

207 Prince St, Grafton

Thursday: 10am to 8pm

Friday: 8am to 9pm

Saturday: 10am to 8pm

Sunday: 10am to 8pm

Monday: 10am to 8pm  

Kezas On Bent

96 Bent St, South Grafton

Thursday: 8am till 9pm

Friday: 10am till 9pm

Saturday: 10am till 9pm

Sunday: 10am till 9pm

Monday: 10am till 9pm    

Naeco Blue Seafoods

Shop 3, 105 Bent St, South Grafton

Thursday: 7am-7pm

Friday: 10am-8pm

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Closed

Closed Sat, Sun, Mon.

Judy Maguire, Colin Hambly and Nicole Paul hang onto a large red emperror at Naeco after the shop was named the Clarence Valley's best fish and chips.
Judy Maguire, Colin Hambly and Nicole Paul hang onto a large red emperror at Naeco after the shop was named the Clarence Valley's best fish and chips. Adam Hourigan

>> TOP 10 FISH 'N' CHIPS IN THE CLARENCE VALLEY

Is your seafood outlet's opening hours missing? Let us know so we can add it to the list.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence business easter seafood whatson what's open

