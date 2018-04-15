What's on the small screen this week

Joe Jonas is looking forward to heading back to Australia for The Voice.

Joe Jonas is looking forward to heading back to Australia for The Voice. Supplied

WITH the Commonwealth Games wrapping up today, it's a new wave of reality TV as The Voice takes on My Kitchen Rules and Bachelor in Paradise.

All three shows will be battling for your remote tonight as Joe Jonas makes his Voice debut and fan favourite Apollo enters Paradise.

Australia's most famous interviewer Andrew Denton also makes his return to the small screen this week in Seven's Interview. Guests confirmed to sit down for in-depth chats include Robert Plant and Rosie Batty.

Two new dramas make their debut on Netflix and UK comedian Sue Perkins takes you on an epic journey through India along the Ganges River.

Here are this week's highlights of the small screen and why you should tune in:

Sunday April 15: The Voice, Nine, 7pm

The Voice's 2018 season coaches, from left, Joe Jonas, Delta Goodrem, Kelly Rowland and Boy George. Stuart Bryce

Joe Jonas joins The Voice as the newest coach alongside Delta Goodrem, Kelly Rowland and Boy George as Australia's best unsigned singers compete to turn a chair.

Why you should watch: There are more four-chair turns this season than ever before, and with loop artist Sam Perry in the mix there's more diversity than ever

Monday April 16: Bachelor in Paradise, Ten, 7.30pm

Leah and Grant in Bachelor In Paradise

Tensions heat up between two beautiful bachelorettes as they battle for the heart and affection of one bachelor. Another bachelor decides to leave, realising his journey for love has ended for a second time without success and a bachelorette blindsides everyone with her surprising decision at the rose ceremony.

Why you should watch: Established pairings are getting a shake-up as this reality dating show enters its final weeks. Will new arrival, and viewer favourite, Apollo receive a rose?

Tuesday April 17: Interview, Seven, 9pm

Return ... Interview with Andrew Denton host Andrew Denton. Picture Supplied: Seven/Stewart Spence.

Andrew Denton makes his long-awaited return to TV in this new in-depth interview series. He sits down with a range of fascinating people to find out what makes them tick.

Why you should watch: It's about time Australia's best interviewer is back on our screens. Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant, domestic violence campaigner Rosie Batty and comedian Ross Noble are among his guests already confirmed.

Wednesday April 18: The Ganges with Sue Perkins, SBS, 8.30pm

Sue Perkins in a scene from The Ganges with Sue Perkins. SBS-TV

Sue Perkins goes on an extraordinary journey from the source of the Ganges high in the Himalayas to the Bay of Bengal. Her trip starts at the sacred summit of Shivling, the source of the Ganges and the centre of the Hindu universe.

Why you should watch: See some of the most extraordinary, chaotic and exciting places on earth from the comfort of your loungeroom. Perkins is a warm and funny host who seems to connect with everyone she meets.

Thursday April 19: The Alienist, Netflix

Dakota Fanning, Daniel Bruhl and Luke Evans star in the TV series The Alienist. Kurt Iswarienko

This psychological thriller is set amidst the underbelly of New York City's "Gilded Age", and follows Laszlo Kreizler, a brilliant and obsessive "Alienist" in the controversial new field of treating mental pathologies, who holds the key to hunting down a never-before-seen ritualistic killer murdering young boys.

Why you should watch: This gripping, turn-of-the-century murder mystery is based on the award-winning novel by Caleb Carr and stars Daniel Bruhl, Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning.

Friday April 20: Kodachrome, Netflix

Jason Sudeikis, Elizabeth Olsen and Ed Harris in a scene from the film Kodachrome. Christos Kalohoridis

Struggling A&R executive Matt's father, a famed bad-boy photojournalist, is facing terminal cancer and his dying wish is for Matt to join him on a road trip from New York to Kansas to process his last rolls of Kodachrome film before the sole remaining lab closes and those captured moments are gone forever.

Why you should watch: This film, about three damaged people coming to terms with themselves, boasts a great cast helmed by Jason Sudeikis, Ed Harris and Elizabeth Olsen.

Saturday April 21: David Attenborough and the Sea Dragon, Ten, 6.30pm

Sir David Attenborough in a scene from the documentary David Attenborough and the Sea Dragon. Channel 10

A remarkable 200-million-year-old fossil - the bones of an ichthyosaur, a giant sea dragon - has been discovered on the Jurassic coast of Britain. David Attenborough joins the hunt to bring this ancient creature's story to life. Using state-of-the-art imaging technology and CGI, the team reconstruct the skeleton and create the most detailed animation of an ichthyosaur ever made.

Why you should watch: It's fascinating and, of course, educational to watch the team of experts piece together this 200m-year-old puzzle. The specimen is almost complete but missing its skull, could this be an ancient murder mystery?