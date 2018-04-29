What's on the small screen this week

Osher Gunsberg pictured in the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise.

BACHELOR in Paradise fans will finally find out who pops the question in the reality dating show's finale on Monday.

There are several stable couples left in Fiji, with Tara Pavlovic and Sam Cochrane tipped as the most likely to get engaged.

My Kitchen Rules also moves closer to its finale as the remaining teams move into Kitchen HQ to compete for spots in the semi-finals.

It's also the last few days of The Voice's blind auditions and the teams are filling up fast.

The ABC's hit ad analysis show Gruen returns for a landmark 10th season on Wednesday, and Amanda Seyfried and Clive Owen star in Netflix's new movie Anon.

Here are this week's highlights of the small screen and why you should tune in:

Sunday April 29: My Kitchen Rules, Seven, 7pm

My Kitchen Rules judges Manu Feildel and Pete Evans. Channel 7

We're back in Kitchen HQ where the teams have a second opportunity to advance to the semi-finals. They will be competing over two rounds in two tough tests of the imagination - a cheap eats challenge and a luxury dish cook off.

Why you should watch: MKR is finally at the pointy end of the competition, as the teams push themselves to the limit to get one step closer to the $250,000 grand prize.

Monday April 30: Bachelor in Paradise finale, Ten, 7.30pm

There will be a proposal in the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise. Tom Hollow

After four fun-filled weeks revelling in tropical paradise, 22 bachelors and bachelorettes have come and gone on their search for love, but only six remain in Fiji. Who will turn holiday flings into everlasting love?

Why you should watch: We know one of the couples will leave paradise engaged, but who is it? And will the other remaining couples stay together, or leave heartbroken?

Tuesday May 1: The Voice, Nine, 7.30pm

The coaches' teams are starting to fill up. Stuart Bryce

IT'S the last night of blind auditions and the coaches' teams are filling up. The remaining singers will have to pull out some special performances to get a chair to turn.

Why you should watch: The Top 48 will be finalised tonight, determining the singers viewers will follow in the competition going forward. Who will make the cut?

Wednesday May 2: Gruen, ABC, 8.30pm

Todd Sampson, Wil Anderson and Russel Howcroft returns in season 10 of Gruen. ABC-TV

The show that unpicks the dark arts of advertising, branding and spin is back for its 10th season. Wil Anderson, Russel Howcroft and Todd Sampson are joined by a trusty team of advertising experts, including panellists Dee Madigan and Claire Salvetti.

Why you should watch: This much-loved show educates while it entertains. Expect the team to cover things like the royal commission into banking, the Royal wedding and data mining.

Thursday May 3: Next of Kin, SBS, 9.35pm

Archie Panjabi stars in the TV series Next of Kin. SBS-TV

On the same day that a terrorist attack brings London to a standstill, GP Mona Harcourt receives the devastating news that her brother Kareem has been kidnapped on his way home to the UK from his charity clinic in Lahore. Mona and her family's horror is aggravated by the attentions of the police counter terrorism unit and their interest in Kareem's teenage son Danny, who has not been seen at university for six weeks.

Why you should watch: This gripping, fast-paced family thriller stars Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) as Mona, who finds herself confronted with the ultimate dilemma: how far would you go to keep your family safe?

Friday May 4: Anon, Netflix

Amanda Seyfried in a scene from the movie Anon. Netflix

Sal Frieland (Clive Owen) is a detective in a world with no privacy, ignorance, or anonymity, and where crime almost ceases to exist. But in trying to solve a series of unsolved murders, Frieland stumbles on a young woman known only as the Girl (Amanda Seyfried). She has no identity, no history and is invisible to the cops.

Why you should watch: This film, which director Andrew Niccol (Gattaca) describes as "Cambridge Analytica on crack", is very well-timed with the Facebook data breach scandal.

Saturday May 5: The Good Karma Hospital, ABC, 8.15pm

The cast of season two of The Good Karma Hospital. Joss Barratt

Ruby and Gabriel intervene in a dispute between two fishermen and Lydia faces a difficult dilemma when her former mentor asks for her help. The team come together for Ram and Mala's wedding and Ruby and Gabriel have a heart to heart.

Why you should watch: Have the tissue box hand for the season two finale, which explores some sad themes before lifting back up to the joy of Ram and Mala's nuptials.