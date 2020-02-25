What’s that big ship in the river?

The Lucky Eyre in the Clarence River at Harwood Marine.

IT WILL carry up to 3300 tonnes of wheat and barley when it gets to its home port, and it’s been at the Harwood Marine slipway for the past few weeks.

But project manager for the ship Steve Bennett reckons it’s “just a little fella”.

The multi function cargo vessel is run by T Ports, based in Adelaide, and is on its way to the port of Lucky Bay to take loads of grains from land to the offshore vessels.

It has come from Guangzhou in China, through Shanghai, and had docked at Harwood for some final work.

“It was delivered to T Ports a bit over a year ago in a shipyard in Guangzhou, and then take to another yard in Shanghai where we had materials handling systems installed,” Mr Bennett said.

“It’s pulled into Harwood as we needed some modifications, some general repair and maintenance and some commissioning on the material handling system.”

The Lucky Eyre at Harwood Marine.

Mr Bennett said that they had technicians from Newcastle and from Canada overseeing the work alongside the local crews.

“Harwood was really the only place that could offer all the trades that we needed, and they did an exceptionally good job considering the biblical weather we encountered.”

Managing director of Harwood Marine Ross Roberts said the ship was the largest vessel they had worked on.

“It’s been here a few weeks and we probably had about 30 workers on it at different times,” he said.

“It’s come from a long voyage so there was a lot of touching up paintwork, finishing anything that needed to be done — we were available to do whatever they asked.

“Whenever you do the first voyage on a ship there’s always things you find out.”

The ship was expected to leave the river on the slack tide this morning, and will head to its home at Lucky Bay in South Australia.

Designers of the ship Sea Transport Solutions say the ship is expected to save local producers $5-$20 per tonne in grain transport costs, and $25-$40 in importing fertiliser back to the port.