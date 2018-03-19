What's the future for Prince St?

THE time has come for Grafton people to say what they want to finetune their main street as a shopping destination, says a long-time businessman.

Grafton Chamber of Commerce member and 2018 Co-Citizen of the Year, Des Harvey, says people in Grafton need to think about parking and other features for Prince St, when it ceases to be part of the Summerland Way in the next 12 months.

"In about 12 months or a little less, we've been told the Summerland Way will go down Villiers St,” Mr Harvey said. "In the time leading up to that, the city should discuss things like increasing parking limits from one to two hours, centre street parking, getting rid of the wire fence and reducing speed limits in the busier blocks.”

Mr Harvey said increasing the parking limit from one to two hours was one of the most obvious changes.

"We've heard that people come down the street to meet for a coffee and shop,” he said.

"Once they've met and had a chat, the hour's parking limit does not give them a lot of time to shop.

"The thinking is, increasing the parking limit to two hours would make the experience less stressful if they didn't have to worry about the parking inspector.”

The wire fence dividing Block 3 in Prince St has long been an issue for Mr Harvey.

"Depending on who you talk to, it was made because Prince St was a state road,” he said.

"I have opposed it from the moment it was planned, but it was built and I count it as one of my losses in my time in Grafton.

"Ignoring the wire is only in one block of the street, Prince St will no longer be a state road, so getting rid of the fence could be an option.”

Mr Harvey said when he was Chamber president in 2001, he enlisted The Daily Examiner to survey the community about what it wanted in Prince St.

"Maybe that's something we could do again,” he said.

"Have a coupon in the paper that people could use to tick boxes on the options they want to see.”