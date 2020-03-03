What’s this mare got against The Big Prawn?

At one point, an idea was being floated about moving the Big Prawn into Shaws Bay.

Maybe it’s the Big Prawn, or maybe it’s something else, but whatever it is – Sequential Pearl has a problem with Ballina.

The five-year-old mare running in Race 7 Class 1 Handicap today has trainer Shane Everson scratching his head over her weaker runs up north.

“If you get rid of all the meets in Ballina she has had three starts for a first, second and fourth.

“She goes like a nice horse but many of the races that have suited her have been at Ballina.

“And I don’t know for what reason – she loses her legs up there.”

Everson is hoping she can put those Ballina meets – where she finished eight and ninth – behind her and do her best from a tricky barrier draw today.

The Grafton trainer is confident she can get across the field because her past runs have shown she can get out in front early.

“Every other track she jumps and leads,” he said.

“She has the pace to jump across them but it is just a matter of what horse turns up.

“She definitely has the ability to win.”

Daniel’s Luck is Everson’s other runner today and while it is his very first race could be a surprise package.

He is only new to the stable but Everson said he has noticed the horse is a quick learner, so instead of putting him out for a spell after his trial run he is racing the CG&E Maiden Handicap.

“Win, lose or draw he will go out for a break afterwards but he will improve a lot with the break after the run.

“He is a playful horse and can be a little bit cheeky but one thing with him he is a quick learner.”

“If he can run a nice race I’ll be happy with him going forward into the future.”