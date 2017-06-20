What's your favourite Clarence Valley business?

It's a celebration for staff from Nurture One Arthur St Children Centre as they won the people's choice favourite business award at the 2016 Clarence Valley Business Awards

WHAT do you think is the best business in the Clarence Valley?

And who is the top employee?

It's time to have your say as voting is now open in the 2017 Daily Examiner Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards People's Choice categories.

Businesses and employees across the valley have been nominated for the award and now it's time for the community to vote on who is the best.

To cast your vote, go to www.valleyexcellence.org.au and follow the link to the People's Choice section

Voting is open until Saturday, July 1 2017.