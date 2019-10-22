WHAT'S ON: Your guide to every Jacaranda Festival event

HERE is our guide to what's on for the 2019 Jacaranda Festival.

Friday October 25

The Caringa Ball and Garden Party

Market Square

7pm

Saturday October 26

Bendigo Bank Parade of Youth and Banner Competition

Prince St and Market Square

9am

Bendigo Bank Children's Party

Market Square

9.30am

Beautiful jacarandas during Grafton’s Jacaranda Festival.

Westlawn and Hall & Prior Queen Crowning

Market Square

6pm

Sunday October 27



BCU Retrofest

Market Square

10am



Heart and Soul Wanderful Fashion Event

Heart and Soul Wholefood Cafe

5.30pm

Monday October 28

Open Garden Tour

Depart Market Square bus stop, Prince St

9am



Jacaranda Afternoon Tea

Clarence River Jockey Club, Powell St

1pm



Historic Pub Tour and Progressive Dinner

Depart Market Square bus stop, Prince St

6pm

Tuesday October 29

The 2019 Junior Jacaranda Queen candidates are very excited to part of this year's festival, the 85th and longest running floral festival in the country. Shirleyanne Blanchard

Jacaranda Tree Planting Experience with Queens Party

Vere St, South Grafton

9.30am

Sanctus Brewing Co. Evening of Jacaranda Film

Market Square

7pm

Wednesday October 30

Open Garden Tour

Depart Market Square bus stop, Prince St

9am



Sanctus Brewing Co. 85th Anniversary Cocktail Evening

Vines, 139 Fitzroy St

7pm



Thursday October 31

2GF and Independent free breakfast, food vendors and kids amusement

Market square

6am

Arts Alive combined schools primary band

Market square stage

8am

D'Boyzos

Market square stage

9am

Market Square is a hub for Jacaranda Festival celebrations. The park's liquor restrictions will be lifted during the festival in order to host special events. Adam Hourigan



McDonald's Amusements Fancy Dress Competition

Market square stage

12pm

Business dress-up fun and performances and market stalls

Jacaranda HQ, Prince St

From 8am

Who's Charlie

Prince Street Stage

8am

Big River Blues

11am

Prince Street Stage

The McClymonts will play the Saraton Theatre on Jacaranda Thursday.

Big River Rockers and guests

I Scream stage

From 8am



McDonald's Amusements presents Col Finley Band

Market Square

1pm

The McClymonts 'One Acoustic Night'

Saraton Theatre, Prince St

8pm

Friday November 1

Open Garden Tour

Depart Market Square bus stop, Prince St

9am



Grafton Jacaranda Walking Tour

Starts at Saraton Theare, Prince St

9-30am-11.30am



River Dreaming- A day of culture

Market Square

11am



Telstra and Blanchards RiverLIGHT

Memorial Park, Prince St

5pm

Saturday November 2

Hot Air Ballooning

Market Square, Prince St pick-up

4am



Bendigo Bank and Mid Coast Family Day Care Beautiful Baby Competition

Criterion Theatre, 149 Oliver St

10am

The Daily Examiner RiverFEAST

Memorial Park, Prince St

11am-10.30pm

Fight Ibis performed at JACAROK last year. Ebony Stansfield

The Daily Examiner presents JACAROK

Memorial Park RiverSTAGE, Prince St

11am-10.30pm



Flight Centre Grafton Queens Party Meet and Greet

See Park, Turf St

12-2pm

GDSC Pipe Band Quintet Competition

Market Square

3pm

Newcastle Permanent Float Procession

Prince St

6pm

McDonald's Amusement's Side Show

Market Square

7pm

Club Breifs (18+)

New School of Arts, Skinner St South Grafton

Doors open 7pm, show commences 8.30pm

Jacaranda Raffle Draw

Memorial Park, Prince St, JACAROK RiverSTAGE

9pm

Sunday November 3



Hot Air Ballooning

Market Square, Prince St pick-up

4am

Café 1851 and PRS RiverRUN

Memorial Park, Prince St 2.4km, 5km, 10km fun runs

12-2pm

Club Briefs is coming to Grafton for the Jacaranda Festival.



Brat Kids Carnival

New School of Arts, Skinner St, South Grafton

3pm



Club Briefs (18+)

New School of Arts, Skinner St, South Grafton.

Doors open 6pm, show commences 7.30pm

Activities and competitions during all festival dates

Merchandise and Information Shop

JACA HQ Prince St and Market Square

Open daily



The Daily Examiner 'Spot it' competition

Various shop windows in Grafton and South Grafton

Bendigo Bank 'Snap Share Win'

Instagram competition

Action Coaches See Park Shuffle

(5 stop- Hop on, Hop Off Tour)

Departs Market Square bus stop, Prince St every 30mins. 10-4pm