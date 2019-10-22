Menu
jACARANDA
jACARANDA
WHAT'S ON: Your guide to every Jacaranda Festival event

Kathryn Lewis
by
22nd Oct 2019 10:00 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
HERE is our guide to what's on for the 2019 Jacaranda Festival

Friday October 25

The Caringa Ball and Garden Party
Market Square
7pm
Saturday October 26

Bendigo Bank Parade of Youth and Banner Competition
Prince St and Market Square
9am

Bendigo Bank Children's Party
Market Square
9.30am

Beautiful jacarandas during Grafton’s Jacaranda Festival.
Westlawn and Hall & Prior Queen Crowning

Market Square
6pm
Sunday October 27


BCU Retrofest
Market Square
10am


Heart and Soul Wanderful Fashion Event
Heart and Soul Wholefood Cafe
5.30pm

Monday October 28

Open Garden Tour
Depart Market Square bus stop, Prince St
9am


Jacaranda Afternoon Tea
Clarence River Jockey Club, Powell St
1pm


Historic Pub Tour and Progressive Dinner
Depart Market Square bus stop, Prince St
6pm

Tuesday October 29

The 2019 Junior Jacaranda Queen candidates are very excited to part of this year's festival, the 85th and longest running floral festival in the country.
Jacaranda Tree Planting Experience with Queens Party

Vere St, South Grafton
9.30am

Sanctus Brewing Co. Evening of Jacaranda Film
Market Square
7pm

Wednesday October 30

Open Garden Tour
Depart Market Square bus stop, Prince St
9am


Sanctus Brewing Co. 85th Anniversary Cocktail Evening
Vines, 139 Fitzroy St
7pm


Thursday October 31

2GF and Independent free breakfast, food vendors and kids amusement
Market square
6am

Arts Alive combined schools primary band
Market square stage
8am

D'Boyzos
Market square stage
9am

Market Square is a hub for Jacaranda Festival celebrations. The park's liquor restrictions will be lifted during the festival in order to host special events.
McDonald's Amusements Fancy Dress Competition
Market square stage
12pm

Business dress-up fun and performances and market stalls
Jacaranda HQ, Prince St
From 8am

Who's Charlie
Prince Street Stage
8am

Big River Blues
11am
Prince Street Stage

 

The McClymonts will play the Saraton Theatre on Jacaranda Thursday.
Big River Rockers and guests

I Scream stage
From 8am


McDonald's Amusements presents Col Finley Band
Market Square
1pm

The McClymonts 'One Acoustic Night'
Saraton Theatre, Prince St
8pm

Friday November 1

Open Garden Tour
Depart Market Square bus stop, Prince St
9am


Grafton Jacaranda Walking Tour
Starts at Saraton Theare, Prince St
9-30am-11.30am


River Dreaming- A day of culture
Market Square
11am


Telstra and Blanchards RiverLIGHT
Memorial Park, Prince St
5pm

Saturday November 2

Hot Air Ballooning
Market Square, Prince St pick-up
4am


Bendigo Bank and Mid Coast Family Day Care Beautiful Baby Competition
Criterion Theatre, 149 Oliver St
10am

The Daily Examiner RiverFEAST

Memorial Park, Prince St
11am-10.30pm

Fight Ibis performed at JACAROK last year.
The Daily Examiner presents JACAROK
Memorial Park RiverSTAGE, Prince St
11am-10.30pm


Flight Centre Grafton Queens Party Meet and Greet
See Park, Turf St
12-2pm

GDSC Pipe Band Quintet Competition
Market Square
3pm

Newcastle Permanent Float Procession
Prince St
6pm

McDonald's Amusement's Side Show
Market Square
7pm

Club Breifs (18+)
New School of Arts, Skinner St South Grafton
Doors open 7pm, show commences 8.30pm

Jacaranda Raffle Draw
Memorial Park, Prince St, JACAROK RiverSTAGE
9pm

Sunday November 3


Hot Air Ballooning
Market Square, Prince St pick-up
4am

Café 1851 and PRS RiverRUN
Memorial Park, Prince St 2.4km, 5km, 10km fun runs
12-2pm

 

 

Club Briefs is coming to Grafton for the Jacaranda Festival.
Brat Kids Carnival
New School of Arts, Skinner St, South Grafton
3pm


Club Briefs (18+)
New School of Arts, Skinner St, South Grafton.
Doors open 6pm, show commences 7.30pm

Activities and competitions during all festival dates

Merchandise and Information Shop
JACA HQ Prince St and Market Square
Open daily


The Daily Examiner 'Spot it' competition
Various shop windows in Grafton and South Grafton

Bendigo Bank 'Snap Share Win'
Instagram competition

Action Coaches See Park Shuffle
(5 stop- Hop on, Hop Off Tour)
Departs Market Square bus stop, Prince St every 30mins. 10-4pm

Open Gardens
Various gardens open during festival
9-5pm
 

