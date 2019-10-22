WHAT'S ON: Your guide to every Jacaranda Festival event
HERE is our guide to what's on for the 2019 Jacaranda Festival.
Friday October 25
The Caringa Ball and Garden Party
Market Square
7pm
Saturday October 26
Bendigo Bank Parade of Youth and Banner Competition
Prince St and Market Square
9am
Bendigo Bank Children's Party
Market Square
9.30am
Westlawn and Hall & Prior Queen Crowning
Market Square
6pm
Sunday October 27
BCU Retrofest
Market Square
10am
Heart and Soul Wanderful Fashion Event
Heart and Soul Wholefood Cafe
5.30pm
Monday October 28
Open Garden Tour
Depart Market Square bus stop, Prince St
9am
Jacaranda Afternoon Tea
Clarence River Jockey Club, Powell St
1pm
Historic Pub Tour and Progressive Dinner
Depart Market Square bus stop, Prince St
6pm
Tuesday October 29
Jacaranda Tree Planting Experience with Queens Party
Vere St, South Grafton
9.30am
Sanctus Brewing Co. Evening of Jacaranda Film
Market Square
7pm
Wednesday October 30
Open Garden Tour
Depart Market Square bus stop, Prince St
9am
Sanctus Brewing Co. 85th Anniversary Cocktail Evening
Vines, 139 Fitzroy St
7pm
Thursday October 31
2GF and Independent free breakfast, food vendors and kids amusement
Market square
6am
Arts Alive combined schools primary band
Market square stage
8am
D'Boyzos
Market square stage
9am
McDonald's Amusements Fancy Dress Competition
Market square stage
12pm
Business dress-up fun and performances and market stalls
Jacaranda HQ, Prince St
From 8am
Who's Charlie
Prince Street Stage
8am
Big River Blues
11am
Prince Street Stage
Big River Rockers and guests
I Scream stage
From 8am
McDonald's Amusements presents Col Finley Band
Market Square
1pm
The McClymonts 'One Acoustic Night'
Saraton Theatre, Prince St
8pm
Friday November 1
Open Garden Tour
Depart Market Square bus stop, Prince St
9am
Grafton Jacaranda Walking Tour
Starts at Saraton Theare, Prince St
9-30am-11.30am
River Dreaming- A day of culture
Market Square
11am
Telstra and Blanchards RiverLIGHT
Memorial Park, Prince St
5pm
Saturday November 2
Hot Air Ballooning
Market Square, Prince St pick-up
4am
Bendigo Bank and Mid Coast Family Day Care Beautiful Baby Competition
Criterion Theatre, 149 Oliver St
10am
The Daily Examiner RiverFEAST
Memorial Park, Prince St
11am-10.30pm
The Daily Examiner presents JACAROK
Memorial Park RiverSTAGE, Prince St
11am-10.30pm
Flight Centre Grafton Queens Party Meet and Greet
See Park, Turf St
12-2pm
GDSC Pipe Band Quintet Competition
Market Square
3pm
Newcastle Permanent Float Procession
Prince St
6pm
McDonald's Amusement's Side Show
Market Square
7pm
Club Breifs (18+)
New School of Arts, Skinner St South Grafton
Doors open 7pm, show commences 8.30pm
Jacaranda Raffle Draw
Memorial Park, Prince St, JACAROK RiverSTAGE
9pm
Sunday November 3
Hot Air Ballooning
Market Square, Prince St pick-up
4am
Café 1851 and PRS RiverRUN
Memorial Park, Prince St 2.4km, 5km, 10km fun runs
12-2pm
Brat Kids Carnival
New School of Arts, Skinner St, South Grafton
3pm
Club Briefs (18+)
New School of Arts, Skinner St, South Grafton.
Doors open 6pm, show commences 7.30pm
Activities and competitions during all festival dates
Merchandise and Information Shop
JACA HQ Prince St and Market Square
Open daily
The Daily Examiner 'Spot it' competition
Various shop windows in Grafton and South Grafton
Bendigo Bank 'Snap Share Win'
Instagram competition
Action Coaches See Park Shuffle
(5 stop- Hop on, Hop Off Tour)
Departs Market Square bus stop, Prince St every 30mins. 10-4pm
Open Gardens
Various gardens open during festival
9-5pm