Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maddy Cullen, Hugo McPherson and Gabby Cullen feed ducks in See Park, Grafton. 13/3/19
Maddy Cullen, Hugo McPherson and Gabby Cullen feed ducks in See Park, Grafton. 13/3/19 Clarence Valley Council
Council News

What's your vision for See Park?

4th Jul 2019 9:33 AM | Updated: 10:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLARENCE Valley Council are inviting residents to share their thoughts and ideas on a revamp of See Park in Grafton.

The park often swells with visitors during Jacaranda Season thanks to its abundance of stunning bursts of colour and has hosted countless weddings, kids birthday parties, family get-togethers.

Senior parks and recreation officer, Rachelle Passmore, said she would like to hear about some of the things people like about the park and where improvements could be made.

"We want to know what elements the community feels are important in any redevelopment of See Park," she said.

"We want to know what people use it for or is there anything missing that should be included in any future plans for it?"

 

However, it's time for a redevelopment say Council, to take full advantage of what the park has to offer. But first, they want community feedback before making any decisions.

Anyone interested in sharing their thoughts and ideas on the future of the park are invited to come along to on-site community engagement events to be held on Tuesday, July 9 and Saturday, July 13, both at 11am.

However, residents can provide feedback now by visiting the Clarence Conversations website: https://www.clarenceconversations.com.au/see-park

clarence valley council clarence valley council open spaces open spaces public park see park
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Axe falls on Grafton energy jobs

    premium_icon Axe falls on Grafton energy jobs

    News Grafton to be one of the hardest hit in 'Hunger Games' method used to slash jobs across the State.

    Verity goes into battle on Ninja Warrior

    premium_icon Verity goes into battle on Ninja Warrior

    Netball Former Grafton netballer to hit our screens

    MURDER CHARGE: Alleged shooter's plea for bail granted

    premium_icon MURDER CHARGE: Alleged shooter's plea for bail granted

    News Body of man was discovered in the back of a crashed ute.

    Young ninja warriors battle it out on the greens

    premium_icon Young ninja warriors battle it out on the greens

    News Yamba Bowlo plays host to its most unique event yet

    • 4th Jul 2019 10:08 AM