What's your vision for See Park?

CLARENCE Valley Council are inviting residents to share their thoughts and ideas on a revamp of See Park in Grafton.

The park often swells with visitors during Jacaranda Season thanks to its abundance of stunning bursts of colour and has hosted countless weddings, kids birthday parties, family get-togethers.

Senior parks and recreation officer, Rachelle Passmore, said she would like to hear about some of the things people like about the park and where improvements could be made.

"We want to know what elements the community feels are important in any redevelopment of See Park," she said.

"We want to know what people use it for or is there anything missing that should be included in any future plans for it?"

However, it's time for a redevelopment say Council, to take full advantage of what the park has to offer. But first, they want community feedback before making any decisions.

Anyone interested in sharing their thoughts and ideas on the future of the park are invited to come along to on-site community engagement events to be held on Tuesday, July 9 and Saturday, July 13, both at 11am.

However, residents can provide feedback now by visiting the Clarence Conversations website: https://www.clarenceconversations.com.au/see-park