Wheelchair sports showcased in the regions

FOR these tennis players, competing in Grafton is about a lot more than just enjoying the sport they love.

The annual Grafton Wheelchair Tennis Tournament was held on Saturday and while numbers were a little down, it attracted a fiercely loyal bunch.

Winner this year was Queenslander Kent McKelvie, taking home his second title.

Mr McKelvie was confident of his chances and said he knew his opponents’ games well – and what he had to work on to come out on top.

Having competed since the event’s inception, Mr McKelvie said it helped increase the sports exposure.

“I want to grow our sport and it needs to get out to a broader audience,” he said.

“People in regional communities don’t necessarily have access to, or get to see the sort of things available to them if they have a disability.

“This is just a great opportunity to put it out there and say – if you want to, you can come out have a go at this.

“There are people out there who want to participate in sport and just need to have that push and be shown where the pathway is.”

Ben Baker and Kent McKelvie after the final of the Grafton Wheelchair Tennis Tournament 2020.

Fellow competitor Dion Reweti was similarly pleased with the tournament he had a hand in starting in 2017, when tournament co-ordinator Ayesha Beckman approached him to buy a sports wheelchair.

Mr Reweti admitted he was a little surprised by the approach and said it was extremely rare that a club would source a chair for the community to use, something he said was a great initiative by the club.

And when he came to Grafton he saw the great facilities and made a suggestion.

“When I hand delivered the chair I said you really have to have some sort of tournament and people will come. And that’s what happened – people came.”

On her first trip to the town to participate, Alison Mosely said the event “wasn’t as hard as I had been making it out to be in my head” and loved the “community vibe”, including the way other organisations had got behind it.

“It is beautiful for the whole community – there are awesome facilities and the heartbeat in the club is just so welcoming,” she said.

“It is great initiative from the local club to actually step into that space and open up the doors.”