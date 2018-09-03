WHEELS ALIGN: Donation to assist palliative care patients

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Cranes Palliative Care Volunteer Co-ordinator Leanne Smith, Treasurer of Inner Wheel Club Grafton Roslyn Wood and President Rose Covre and Community Clinical Nurse Specialist at Clarence Palliative Care Service Jennifer Smith presented with the new lightweight wheelchairs.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Cranes Palliative Care Volunteer Co-ordinator Leanne Smith, Treasurer of Inner Wheel Club Grafton Roslyn Wood and President Rose Covre and Community Clinical Nurse Specialist at Clarence Palliative Care Service Jennifer Smith presented with the new lightweight wheelchairs. Ebony Stansfield

A DONATION by a friendship club in the community will touch the lives of people in their darkest hours, most of whom they will never meet.

Funds raised by the Inner Wheel Club in Grafton have purchased two lightweight wheelchairs and will be used by palliative care patients in the Clarence.

Community Clinical Nurse Specialist at the Clarence Palliative Care Service Jennifer Smith said access to wheelchairs is important for the patients' social life and allows them to be more accessible around the community.

As the wheelchairs donated are lightweight they are easier for carers and volunteers to transport and unload/load into cars.

Ms Smith said they had quite a lot of patients within the community with the wheelchairs being a part of the equipment they use regularly.

Cranes Palliative Care Volunteer Co-ordinator Leanne Smith said the lightweight wheelchairs were purchased locally at the Independent Living Specialists.

"Local funds raised for the local community, purchased from a local business,” she said.

"It stays at the heart.”

President of Inner Wheel Australia Club Grafton Rose Covre described the club as a friendship club in the foremost.

"We also fundraise and give donations to the community, we like to give locally,” she said.