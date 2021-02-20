When can we expect highway long grass woes to go away?

If you’ve had trouble seeing around an intersection on a highway or major road, you might have to wait a little longer for a clear line of sight.

Across the Clarence Valley social media has filled with complaints of long grass obstructing views, especially around major interchanges on the Pacific Highway.

A Clarence Valley Council spokesman said responsibility for the highway, interchanges and Big River Way (old Pacific Highway) was with Transport For NSW, and was currently being maintained by contractors to Pacific Complete for the next two years in accordance with their contract.

Transport for NSW North Region director Anna Zycki said recent wet conditions had led to a backlog of mowing, and urged the community to spare a thought for the crews charged with tackling the roadside growth.

“Vegetation removal teams are usually made up of eight people who get through about 20 kilometres per day, as long as it’s not raining and they’re not called out to attend other issues,” Ms Zycki said.

“The safety of all road users is our top priority, so emergency work like clearing fallen trees or branches from the roadway means grass mowing may have to be put off until that’s complete.

“But the public should be assured that Transport for NSW takes vegetation removal seriously and is making every effort to keep it under control for the safety of all road users.”

Ms Zycki said after a long period of drought and last year’s bushfires, the recent wet weather has seen vegetation growth at almost double the rate of a normal year.

“This means motorists are even more likely to see crews trimming trees and cutting back overgrowth, so we’re taking the opportunity to remind drivers to slow down while passing our workers,” she said.