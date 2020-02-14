Menu
Aerial image of Shannon Creek Dam. Clarence Valley Council
When can we expect water restrictions to be lifted?

Jarrard Potter
14th Feb 2020 3:00 PM
DESPITE widespread rainfall across the Clarence Valley, Level 1 water restrictions remain in place across the Clarence Valley Council local government area.

In a post on Facebook, Clarence Valley Council explained that to comply with their NSW Government water licence for Shannon Creek Dam, only water from the Nymboida River is allowed to fill the dam.

"Because of this State Government requirement we have to release the local Shannon Creek inflow until the dam reaches 78.5 per cent capacity" to continue the natural flow of the river.

"The good news is that water testing has indicated that the Nymboida River water is safe following the bushfires but the river is currently too dirty from the rainfall for us to collect," the post stated.

"It may be more than a week before the Nymboida River is clean enough for us to take water to fill Shannon Creek Dam.

"We are confident the flow will remain high enough over many months to fill the dam back to full capacity. Once this happens we can formally lift the water restrictions."

