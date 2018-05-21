When Harry wed Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their pageboys and flowergirls under the lens of British photographer Alexi Lubomirski.. Photo: Kensington Palace / News Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

EVEN if you're a hardcore republican, anti-institutional or just plain hate the idea of marriage, there's no way you missed the craziness that is and was the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

And anyone who says they haven't in some way been caught up in the wild ride that is the life and times of the newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex has either superhuman abilities to ignore social media, or they're a liar.

For the past week, every square inch of the "wedding event of the year" has been dissected and analysed, from the celebrity guest list and designer dresses, to the eccentric US bishop and the highly anticipated official portraits.

We even know what the loved-up couple were whispering to each other during the ceremony thanks to some official (read: creepy) "lip readers" translating for the masses.

Royal wedding highlights: The marriage ceremony at Windsor castle.

But as the dust settles on this latest chapter of the royal family circus, you may start asking yourself questions like why do I care? What does it all mean? And is it true that royal women all have to wear pantyhose circa 1950?

I don't have the answers to all of those questions. Except on the last point, yes the Queen does reportedly require that all royal women wear pantyhose, and, seriously Liz, what's that all about?

The royal family posed on Meghan and Harry’s wedding day under the lens of British photographer Alexi Lubomirski. Photo: Kensington Palace

Earlier this week, I was living my best mundane life (aka lining up at the supermarket checkout) when I overheard an intense wedding-related conversation between people standing in front of me.

The group was debating the symbolic significance of Meghan's bouquet, which was picked by Harry and included some of his late mother's favourites (I kind of hate myself for even knowing that).

And that's when I realised it actually doesn't matter if you hate the royal wedding or if you've already re-watched it 10 times.

So long as you surround yourself with like-minded wedding people, you're going to get through the hype just fine. It's basically how anyone gets through any wedding ever, right?

You find your people, invariably hit the champagne stand and stick it out together.