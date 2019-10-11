When is it going to rain, and how much to expect

AS LARGE parts of northern NSW look to the sky for relieving rain, the Bureau of Meteorology has issued an update on how much rainfall can be expected over the next two days.

BOM meteorologist Gabrielle Woodhouse said showers and thunderstorms will develop across much of the eastern half of NSW this afternoon, and that will continue into Saturday.

"Saturday is probably going to be the better day for most people closer to the coast with fairly widespread thunderstorm activity," she said.

"We had some quite warm temperatures earlier in the week and we've had a cool change that moved through and that's left the remains of a trough over the western slopes.

"That's just been drawing moisture in off the Tasman Sea and those conditions have just basically meant that we're able to form showers and thunderstorms and that will continue until that trough starts to move offshore and that'll be later in the weekend.

"The trough itself is lying over the western slopes at the moment and we are seeing showers and thunderstorms over the Western Slopes and Ranges, with coastal areas more affected during Saturday compared to Friday.

"On Sunday we're expecting just a couple of showers will remain more for the northern half of the coast but it'll be a generally clearing trend on Sunday."

Ms Woodhouse said while it was difficult to pinpoint exact rainfall totals, much of the east of NSW can expect a few millimetres of precipitation.

"Across most districts in the east and those places that will see thunderstorms could see a little bit more rainfall but in terms of the widespread higher rainfall totals that's going to be in more of the northern districts of the state," he said.

"Places around the Northern Tablelands and Northern Slopes is where the focus is going to be and on Saturday that area will shift further east to including parts of the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers."

WEEKEND FORECAST

Grafton

Saturday - Min: 11C, Max: 17C. Showers, 95 per cent chance of 10-25mm.

Sunday - Min: 9C, Max: 22C. Partly cloudy, 30 per cent chance of 0-0.4mm.

Yamba

Saturday - Min: 13C, Max: 18C. Showers, 95 per cent chance of 15-30mm.

Sunday - Min: 13C, Max: 21C. Shower or two, 50 per cent chance of 0-2mm.