Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Car mechanic working in auto repair service
Car mechanic working in auto repair service Mikola249
Motoring

When mechanics morph into the Christmas Grinch

by Blair Bentley, RACQ technical adviser
17th Dec 2018 4:25 AM

IN ALL the mechanic workshops I've worked in, traditionally Christmas Eve was a half day of work, a barbecue lunch and a few beers to welcome Santa to Queensland.

There was another tradition though - the customer who left it to the last minute to have their car serviced before heading off on their Christmas road trip.

Often these customers planned to leave that day and came into the workshop with the car already packed.

Normally the service and safety check were booked for Christmas Eve morning, with the instructions "going on a long trip” added to the job card.

Without fail we'd unwillingly have to play the Grinch and inform at least one or two customers their cars had mechanical issues that would force them to put their Christmas road trip plans on hold until after they were fixed.

We always recommend booking in this sort of work a good few weeks ahead of the date you're planning to leave.

The greatest gift you can give your trusty mechanic is time.

Time to get your car in its best working order so you won't be pushed for time to head off to fulfil your own Christmas traditions.

car advice cars news mechanics motoring motoring advice racq
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Woman, two children injured when SUV hit parked police car

    premium_icon Woman, two children injured when SUV hit parked police car

    Crime A policeman in a parked highway patrol car and a woman and two children were all injured when the woman's SUV hit the police vehicle on the Pacific Highway.

    Clarence Valley's worst road incidents of 2018

    premium_icon Clarence Valley's worst road incidents of 2018

    News We look back over road incidents that rocked the Clarence Valley

    Group 2 stars in landmark moment for bush footy

    premium_icon Group 2 stars in landmark moment for bush footy

    Rugby League REBELS girls hopeful of getting North Coast call up.

    Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    premium_icon Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    News Your guide with map for 40+ streets with lights in the Valley.

    Local Partners