When the going gets hot, cut back on power

ELECTRICAL Trade Union secretary Dave McKinley has scoffed at the NSW Government's introduction of a Code Warm protocol.

The Berejiklian NSW Government aims to have the public sector reduce electricity demand during extreme weather.

The union official says this will do little to address what he claims are "years of mismanagement" through the privatisation of electricity generation and having transmission and distribution assets stripped.

"In February, NSW residents narrowly avoided large-scale rolling blackouts in the midst of a heatwave," Mr McKinley said.

"The only reason the lights stayed on was power stations in Queensland and Victoria produced huge amounts of electricity that was transferred to NSW, while the state's largest industrial power user had their supplies forcibly cut.

"With climate change, we know that weather events like this one are becoming more common and more extreme."

Mr McKinley said announcements such as the Code Warm protocol were little more than window dressing and with several privatised power stations shut down by new owners, this reduced baseload power supplies and is driving up prices.

"While the Liberals and Nationals promised electricity privatisation would mean lower power prices, what we are increasingly seeing is less reliability and higher prices.

"The NSW Government needs to admit the claim the private sector is better placed to provide an essential service like electricity is wrong.

"They should start the process of directly investing in the power generation and distribution resources we need to keep the lights on in future."