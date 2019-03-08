When the river runs dry - Part Two

EARLIER this week The Daily Examiner highlighted the lack of flow in the Clarence River at Tabulam in the upper catchment.

The impact dry conditions are having on flows is also evident about 100km further downstream.

Local resident Graham Mackie shared some photos with The Daily Examiner of the Clarence River just above the Mann River junction at Coombadjha.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Mackie echoed comments from Tabulam's John Wilkinson that it had been quarter of a century since the mighty Clarence had experienced such low flows.

"The Clarence has been reduced to a trickle,” Mr Mackie said.

"It was like this six months ago and the last time it stopped completely was 1993

"This bridge at Carnham is a few kilometres from the junction with the Mann River, which is the lowest it has been for 15 years.”