When will our luck run out at Ulmarra's dangerous corner?

The northbound truck laden with waste that crashed through the fence of Ulmarra residents Ryan and Krystal Brown on Monday night. Frank Redward

SO FAR a lot of people have been lucky with the corner on the southern outskirts of Ulmarra, where trucks regularly leave the highway and crash into the backyard of the home of Ryan and Krystal Brown and their three girls.

Luckiest are the Brown family, who are still alive after three trucks have landed on their property in the last three years.

Not nearly as lucky has been the RMS, which has not been able to implement any strategies to stop these potential disasters from happening, despite having plenty of opportunities to do so.

And also lucky is the rest of the Clarence Valley community, who have not woken up to the worst headline possible when a truck does not miss the family home ...

That's one we just don't want to write - ever.

It's not good enough for the RMS to wait it out for the highway bypass to take the number of trucks off the road.

If you take the last three years as a guide, the Browns will have another two trucks in their property before that time, which would be really testing their good fortune.

The RMS needs to get this family out of there. Put them up somewhere safe until they're at no more risk of being cleaned up by an out of control B-double than the rest of us.

Then the family can sleep at night without fear of that sudden flash of headlights and the big bang that could be the last thing they know.