When you gonna slow that Mustang down

A Victorian man will face court after allegedly being caught behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang, an hour after his licence was suspended for speeding in Grafton. Traffic and Highway Patrol

A FORD Mustang was stopped by police on the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour after the driver allegedly reached speeds of 150kmh in a 100kmh zone near Grafton.

Police said the luxury vehicle was clocked 50kmh over the limit on Thursday at Swan Creek around 4.30pm.

The driver, a Victorian man was issued with a penalty notice for $2435 and his Victorian driving privileges in NSW suspended immediately for a period of six months.

Approximatley an hour later, the same Ford Mustang was stopped in Coffs Harbour, being driven by the same male.

He was subsequently issued with a court attendance notice for driving whilst suspended (Driving Priviledges Withdrawn) and will appear in Coffs Harbour Court in April.