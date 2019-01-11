Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Victorian man will face court after allegedly being caught behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang, an hour after his licence was suspended for speeding in Grafton.
A Victorian man will face court after allegedly being caught behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang, an hour after his licence was suspended for speeding in Grafton. Traffic and Highway Patrol
News

When you gonna slow that Mustang down

11th Jan 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORD Mustang was stopped by police on the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour after the driver allegedly reached speeds of 150kmh in a 100kmh zone near Grafton.

Police said the luxury vehicle was clocked 50kmh over the limit on Thursday at Swan Creek around 4.30pm.

The driver, a Victorian man was issued with a penalty notice for $2435 and his Victorian driving privileges in NSW suspended immediately for a period of six months.

Approximatley an hour later, the same Ford Mustang was stopped in Coffs Harbour, being driven by the same male.

He was subsequently issued with a court attendance notice for driving whilst suspended (Driving Priviledges Withdrawn) and will appear in Coffs Harbour Court in April.

coffs harbour ford mustang grafton speeding traffic and highway patrol victorian man
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Clarence Valley's most expensive homes of 2018

    premium_icon Clarence Valley's most expensive homes of 2018

    News Sydney market might be heading down but not so in our neck of the woods

    Why we need a national White Privilege Day

    premium_icon Why we need a national White Privilege Day

    Opinion It benefits the majority of Australians so why not celebrate it

    Baxter won't be stumped by SCG challenge

    premium_icon Baxter won't be stumped by SCG challenge

    Cricket CLARENCE River umpire to take on Regional Bash decider.

    Local Partners