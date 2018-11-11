MmmBop: Where are the Hanson brothers now?

I WAS 11 years old in 1997 when 'MMMBop' was released and it's fair to say it was love at first listen.

I couldn't get enough of the floppy-haired pop rock trio - made up of US brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zachary Hanson - and after some top quality nagging of my mum, was soon in possession of my very first CD - Hanson's first studio album, Middle of Nowhere.

Now, everyone had a favourite brother and I was firmly in Camp Zach (was anyone in Camp Isaac? Poor Isaac).

Brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac (Zachary) Hanson from band "Hanson". Picture: Supplied

My love for baby-faced Zach was so strong it drove me out of bed obscenely early three Saturdays in a row until I finally managed to record a perfect version of the MMMBop music video onto a VHS (though the tape mysteriously went missing a few weeks later and now having children myself - and a recorder I've maliciously damaged - I'm pretty sure my mum or dad binned it).

WHAT THE HELL HAPPENED TO HANSON?

Twenty-one years have passed since those days and last month, while going through boxes of my old stuff at my mum and dad's house, I found my collection of Hanson posters and CDs (yes, I bought their ill-advised Christmas album, but I was 11 OK?) which made me wonder - for the first time - what the hell had happened to the Hanson brothers?

So I found out and am now here to run you through exactly what has gone down for Isaac, Taylor and Zach since 1997.

THE EARLY YEARS

In 1997 Hanson had sold 10 million copies of their debut album, launched their own fan magazine, and had May 6 declared Hanson day by the Governor of Oklahoma, their home state.

Hanson. Picture: Supplied.

But by 1998, the band was struggling. In 2000 their second album was released to dismal sales and in 2001, they were dropped by their record label after pitching 80 songs, all of which were rejected.

In 2004 they released a third album Underneath, under their own independent label. Surprisingly, it did pretty well, selling 37,500 copies in its first week, making it one of the most successful self-released albums of all time (still, 37,500 is no 10 million now, is it?).

Three years later, they released the second independently produced record, The Walk, followed by Shout It Out in 2009. Neither sold much.

ANOTHER YEAR, ANOTHER ALBUM, ANOTHER TOUR

Their latest album 'Anthem' was released in June 2013 and made it to number 22 on the US charts.

Zac Hanson, Taylor Hanson, and Isaac Hanson of the band Hanson at the VH1 Save the Music Foundation Family Day. Picture: Supplied

We're not really sure what they got up to over the next four years but by March 2017, they were back in the headlines again, announcing a tour to celebrate 25 years since their first signed album release, before launching another Christmas release, Finally It's Christmas, in October 2017.

LET'S GET PERSONAL

It's hard to imagine, but all the brothers have kids. Lots of kids. Taylor got married in 2002 and has five kids, Isaac married a fan in 2006 and has three kids and Zach married the same year and has four kids. I don't know if you've been keeping count but this means there are currently 12 Hanson babies roaming the earth.

They've also used their fame for good, raising money to help overcome poverty and AIDS in Africa.

US band Hanson touring Australia June 2017 L-R: Taylor, Zac and Isaac. Picture: Supplied

BUT I'VE LEFT THE BEST 'TIL LAST

In 2013, the band launched MMMHops, their very own beer. I am dead over this news.

Even more exciting - this year Hanson announced they were coming to Australia in 2019 for a symphonic tour. Obviously, I'm planning to go, if only to show 11-year-old me that dreams do (eventually) come true.

This story originally appeared on whimn.com.au and is republished here with permission.