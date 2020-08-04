Where cannabis pioneer will build $50m hemp factory

A CANNABIS pioneer who plans to build the country's first hemp fibre processing factory has chosen Murwillumbah for the proposed site.

Langdon Brown is no stranger to the industry after he led the charge to legalise medicinal cannabis and faced serious drug supply charges over cannabis oil that were later dismissed.

Recently, Mr Brown said he has secured significant financial backing to build Australia's first hemp fibre processing factory, a $50 million project, and was already looking at land to buy in Murwillumbah.

He said the machinery used to process the hemp was already being used in Canada and manufactured hemp into renewable, biodegradable products such as bio pellets for plastic.

"Hemp fibre can also be a replacement for concrete, only it's stronger, lighter and environmentally friendly," Mr Brown said.

"The global plastic market is a $568 billion market and it's growing at 3.5 per cent a year. Plastic has been around for 70 years, but it takes 700 years to decompose and as Australians, we are using 130kg per year."

The Australian of the Year nominee said he intended to buy 100 acres of land on an industrial site which would double as a factory and a working hemp farm.

Mr Langdon said he planned to build the factory, the surrounding roads, the workers' accommodation and a restaurant all from hemp.

"This is a proven concept in Canada. Last year, they took 400,000 tons of hemp waste - because it was grown for seed - and turned it into $400 million.

"They sold the fibre to major plastic manufacturers in the US.

"Our associates have spoken to large companies like Tesla who all very interested but require a three-month supply chain.

"For us to supply a three-month supply chain minimum, we need the patent technology brought about by artificial efficiencies.

"It (the machinery) will ensure our hemp farmers receive $1912 profit per acre. In comparison, soy beans is $250 profit per acre, corn is $350 profit per acre and cotton is $400 per acre."

Mr Langdon said the project had already been finalised by capital partners in Sydney and would be completed within 18 to 24 months.

