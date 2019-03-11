Where did the cane toad cross the road?

Cane toads are about to be tracked and controlled .

Cane toads are about to be tracked and controlled . Leonie Jacobs

CANE toads west of the Summerland Way, south from around Rappville and north to Woodenbong are about to get busted.

A new project partnership between the Border Ranges Richmond Valley Landcare Network and National Parks and Wildlife Service will try to answer the question of where toads cross the road.

"Cane toads are poisonous to native species at all stages of their life cycle," project officer Tamar Cohen said.

"Lots of local landholders report a decline in native species such as goanna, snakes and frogs since cane toads have shown up on their properties.

"We are seeking expressions of interest from landholders in the project area who are interested in cane toad collection being conducted on their land.

"We are especially interested in determining the presence of cane toads in Dyraaba, Busbys Flat, Theresa Creek, Sextonville, Mallanganee, Eden Creek, Mummulgum, Ironpot Creek, Afterlee, Roseberry Creek, Woodenbong, Muli Muli, Brumbys Plains and Urbenville."

A further aim of the project is to increase landholders' capacity to control cane toads on their own properties, to slow the spread of cane toads into unaffected areas.

Information and resources for detecting, reporting and controlling cane toads will be available from the BRRVLN office in Kyogle.

The project is funded by the DPI Special Purpose Pest Management Rate and has been running since January 2019.

To indicate your interest in cane toad surveys or control, phone Tamar Cohen on 0424 031 999 or email invasive.species@ brrvln.org.au