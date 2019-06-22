Where did this simple childhood pastime originate?

FLYING a kite is great fun. Many of us have enjoyed this simple childhood pursuit, though kites have become increasingly more sophisticated over time.

Now we have multi-stringed aerobatic kites that dazzle onlookers with their speed, dexterity and complicated manoeuvres.

But it was a very simple kite that 16-year-old Homan Walsh flew into the history books. There are documents recounting how, 80 years later, Homan Walsh still talked of the day of his greatest childhood exploit - the day he won a competition by flying his kite across the turbulent Niagara River, just downstream of the famous Falls.

It all began around 1846 when the Americans and Canadians had tired of fighting each other and decided to establish a trade link to unite the provinces of New York and Toronto. But there was a major problem. The massive gorge of the Niagara River blocked the way.

It quickly became clear that a suspension bridge for pedestrians and the horse-drawn vehicles of the day needed to be constructed. So a company was formed and engineers appointed to oversee the project.

But there was an immediate, and major problem - the seemingly impossible task of stretching the first cable across the 240 metre-wide gorge to link the Canadian and American sides of the river. It was too wide and the 70-metre banks too high for conventional methods to work.

But then, inspiration. The chief engineer reasoned that if a kite could be flown across the gorge and its string secured on the other side, it would be possible to slide increasingly thicker and stronger strings, cords and ropes attached to metal rings, across the gorge. Then finally, when the link was sufficiently strong, a steel cable could be slid across by the same method.

So a kite-flying competition was launched, and young Homan Walsh responded to the challenge, setting himself up on the Canadian side of the gorge. On his first attempt his kite's cord broke. On his second, success. His kite flew high over the turbulent waters of the Niagara River and landed gracefully on the opposite bank where it was retrieved and its string tied securely to a tree. The vital link had been was established. The construction began and the bridge built. It opened to traffic in July 1848.

There's an old saying - that from little things, big things grow. And that was certainly true for the constructors of that first bridge across Niagara Falls. A flimsy kite string led progressively to larger, stronger links that finally led to a strong steel cable spanning that deep river gorge.

Our lives also develop progressively - from tenuous beginnings to strength and maturity. This is seldom accidental. Knowing what we wish to accomplish and finding appropriate ways to build knowledge and achieve goals is the way we grow - despite obstacles along our way.

However, when it comes to spiritual things, the life, ministry and teaching of Jesus is the key. He bridges the divide between us and God. He's the vital link that forges a life-giving connection with the Father.

For our part, we must be willing to fly that spiritual kite - the kite that completes and secures our connection with God. Once the connection is made, it can strengthen - progressively and deliberately - through reading, praying, listening and being open to the fulfilment that faith in God can offer.