Where can you let your dog roam off-leash in the Clarence
OFF-LEASH areas provide the opportunity for dogs to exercise, socialise with other dogs and enjoy the fresh air, but knowing where you are legally allowed to take your beloved pooch is important.
With the holiday season upon us, more pooches will be around, and thankfully Clarence Valley Council has designated off-leash areas.
In accordance with the Companion Animals Act 1998 and the Local Government Act 1993, dogs are allowed off-leash in the parks, reserves and beaches listed below.
Iluka
IIuka Beach
North of the 4WD access and car park along the beach to Iluka bluff. Dogs are prohibited from South of 4WD track at Iluka Beach.
Yamba
Pippi Beach, Yamba
The off-leash area is situated off Yamba Road along the South end of Pippi Beach. Starting from the Dolphin Park old 4WD entrance, continuing south down the beach towards the rocky outcrop on Miners Beach.
Dogs are prohibited from Dolphin Park north along Pippi Beach towards Yamba Point.
Wattle Park, Yamba
The off leash area is situated at Wattle park, which is located at the end of Wattle Drive.
Brooms Head
Brooms Head Beach
The off leash area is situated north from the Lake Cokora. Dogs are prohibited from South of old 4WD track.
Grafton
Alumy Creek bed between Westward Park and Grafton Infants School.
Westward Park Oliver Street, Grafton between Mary and Turf Street.
Corcoran Park - Kirchner Street
The off-leash area is situated on the right side (when looking towards the river) of Kirchner Street from Villiers Street to the Clarence River
Rear portion of Pioneer Park Fry Street
Pioneer park is situated on Fry Street between Turf Street and Alice Street. Surrounds of Pioneer Park are classed as an on-leash area unless prohibited signs are displayed.
South Grafton
Plantation Reserve
Plantation Reserve is situated on Tyson Street between Armidale Road and Bent Street, South Grafton. Next to South Grafton Cemetery.
Rushforth Soccer Park Car Park South Grafton
The off-leash area is situated in the car park of Rushforth Rd Soccer Park at the end of Cambridge St.
Junction Hill
Trenayr Road, Junction Hill
The off-leash area is situated the area of land around the old sewerage treatment works Trenayr Road Junction Hill.
Ulmarra
Small Park, Ulmarra
The off-leash area being the area of the Oval is situated at 50 Coldstream Road.
Centenary Community Reserve (Oval)
Wooli Centenary of Federation Reserve North Street.
Minnie Water
Fire trail behind Hiawatha Road Minnie Water
Starting behind the Minnie Water Fire Station running along fire trail towards the end of Grevillia Parade.
Coutts Crossing
McIntosh Memorial Park
Armidale Road, Coutts Crossing.
Waterview Heights
Caramana Park, Waterview Heights
50 Rogan Bridge Road.
Angourie
Green Point, Angourie
Turn left at the corner of Angourie Road and Lakes Boulevard (towards ocean). The off-leash area is situated on the grassed area to the north of the Green Point car park.
Maclean
Wherrett Park, Maclean
Rannoch Avenue and Central Avenue.
Tucabia
Victoria Park Tucabia
Victoria park is situated along Clarence Street.
Under the terms of the Companion Animals Act 1998 (s14) dogs on-leash were only allowed in parks, reserves, sporting fields, streets and beaches that did not display the Dogs Prohibited symbol.
Detailed maps of the 18 off-leash dog walking areas in the Clarence Valley, including two beaches, can be found at www.clarence.nsw.gov.au.
REMEMBER
All dogs within a designated off-leash area must be supervised. In these areas dogs may be exercised off-leash provided that:
- You clean up your dogs' droppings and dispose of them appropriately.
- Prior to leaving the off leash area, your dog must be restrained with a leash.
- Be able to control the dog/s by voice command.
- Be a competent person over 16 years of age