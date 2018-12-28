Where can you let your dog roam off-leash in the Clarence

Bindi the Beagle enjoying herself on the beach.

Bindi the Beagle enjoying herself on the beach.

OFF-LEASH areas provide the opportunity for dogs to exercise, socialise with other dogs and enjoy the fresh air, but knowing where you are legally allowed to take your beloved pooch is important.

With the holiday season upon us, more pooches will be around, and thankfully Clarence Valley Council has designated off-leash areas.

In accordance with the Companion Animals Act 1998 and the Local Government Act 1993, dogs are allowed off-leash in the parks, reserves and beaches listed below.

Iluka

IIuka Beach

North of the 4WD access and car park along the beach to Iluka bluff. Dogs are prohibited from South of 4WD track at Iluka Beach.

Yamba

Pippi Beach, Yamba

The off-leash area is situated off Yamba Road along the South end of Pippi Beach. Starting from the Dolphin Park old 4WD entrance, continuing south down the beach towards the rocky outcrop on Miners Beach.

Dogs are prohibited from Dolphin Park north along Pippi Beach towards Yamba Point.

Wattle Park, Yamba

The off leash area is situated at Wattle park, which is located at the end of Wattle Drive.

Brooms Head

Brooms Head Beach

The off leash area is situated north from the Lake Cokora. Dogs are prohibited from South of old 4WD track.

Grafton

Alumy Creek bed between Westward Park and Grafton Infants School.

Westward Park Oliver Street, Grafton between Mary and Turf Street.

Corcoran Park - Kirchner Street

The off-leash area is situated on the right side (when looking towards the river) of Kirchner Street from Villiers Street to the Clarence River

Rear portion of Pioneer Park Fry Street

Pioneer park is situated on Fry Street between Turf Street and Alice Street. Surrounds of Pioneer Park are classed as an on-leash area unless prohibited signs are displayed.

South Grafton

Plantation Reserve

Plantation Reserve is situated on Tyson Street between Armidale Road and Bent Street, South Grafton. Next to South Grafton Cemetery.

Rushforth Soccer Park Car Park South Grafton

The off-leash area is situated in the car park of Rushforth Rd Soccer Park at the end of Cambridge St.

Junction Hill

Trenayr Road, Junction Hill

The off-leash area is situated the area of land around the old sewerage treatment works Trenayr Road Junction Hill.

Ulmarra

Small Park, Ulmarra

The off-leash area being the area of the Oval is situated at 50 Coldstream Road.

Centenary Community Reserve (Oval)

Wooli Centenary of Federation Reserve North Street.

Minnie Water

Fire trail behind Hiawatha Road Minnie Water

Starting behind the Minnie Water Fire Station running along fire trail towards the end of Grevillia Parade.

Coutts Crossing

McIntosh Memorial Park

Armidale Road, Coutts Crossing.

Waterview Heights

Caramana Park, Waterview Heights

50 Rogan Bridge Road.

Angourie

Green Point, Angourie

Turn left at the corner of Angourie Road and Lakes Boulevard (towards ocean). The off-leash area is situated on the grassed area to the north of the Green Point car park.

Maclean

Wherrett Park, Maclean

Rannoch Avenue and Central Avenue.

Tucabia

Victoria Park Tucabia

Victoria park is situated along Clarence Street.

Under the terms of the Companion Animals Act 1998 (s14) dogs on-leash were only allowed in parks, reserves, sporting fields, streets and beaches that did not display the Dogs Prohibited symbol.

Detailed maps of the 18 off-leash dog walking areas in the Clarence Valley, including two beaches, can be found at www.clarence.nsw.gov.au.

REMEMBER

All dogs within a designated off-leash area must be supervised. In these areas dogs may be exercised off-leash provided that: