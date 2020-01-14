Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Luke Hodge is coming out of retirement.
Luke Hodge is coming out of retirement.
AFL

Where Hodge will make his local footy cameo

by Dan Batten
14th Jan 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUST when we thought Luke Hodge football career was done and dusted, the champion has announced he will be coming out of retirement yet again.

But this time it will be a cameo appearance in a local country league, rather than another AFL club.

The dual Norm Smith medallist will be pulling on the blue and gold for Learmonth with close friends in Round 1 of the Central Highlands Football League, situated in the Ballarat region.

When asked if he was playing footy again, Hodge said he was 'stupidly' pulling on the boots.

"You know when you say to mates 'if you get a few of the boys together I'll go and have a kick? But you say it a bit blasé?" Hodge said.

"A couple of mates, one down at Corang and one at Ballarat, a few school mates and a few mates I've grown up with over the years - we'll get together for a kick."

"When I finished footy, I said I always wanted to go back and have a kick with school mates and mates I didn't get a chance to play with growing up."

Hodge said this one-off appearance won't be played with the same vigour as his 346 games for Hawthorn and Brisbane, and believes an in-game injury could be on the cards.

Luke Hodge is working part-time with the Lions. Picture: AAP Image
Luke Hodge is working part-time with the Lions. Picture: AAP Image

"I'm tipping a calf will be done in the warm-up or in the first quarter," Hodge said.

"I say it'll be a bit tongue in cheek and a bit of fun with the boys."

The four-time premiership star hails from Colac, 100km out of Ballarat.

Hodge ended his illustrious career at the end of last season following a two-year stint for the Lions, and will remain at the club in a part-time coaching role.

More Stories

Show More
afl brisbane lions hawthorne hawks luke hodge
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $50 million for emergency wildlife and habitat recovery

        premium_icon $50 million for emergency wildlife and habitat recovery

        Environment In response to the devastating bushfires the Federal Government has made an initial investment of $50 million, to support the immediate work to protect wildlife.

        • 14th Jan 2020 10:56 AM
        Prison officer brothers says culture runs deep

        premium_icon Prison officer brothers says culture runs deep

        News Two Corrective Services officers are celebrated on Corrections Day

        The great Australian double standard for wildlife

        premium_icon The great Australian double standard for wildlife

        Opinion Why is one native species treated like an adorable hero trying to overcome...

        Flying-foxes move in to South Grafton

        premium_icon Flying-foxes move in to South Grafton

        Environment The past few months has seen more and more bats establish a colony near Wharf St