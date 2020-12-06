Where is action star Milla Jovovich now?

You're an actor, singer, model and businesswoman. Is there anything you can't do? Are you an amazing cook, too?

I do love to cook [laughs]. Listen, I am horrible at math. My husband [director Paul W.S. Anderson, with whom Jovovich has three daughters] is in charge with helping the girls with their math homework for sure. It's a joke in the family, how bad I am at math.

My eldest daughter will come up to me and be like, "Hey Mum, help me with this problem," just to see me struggle. I'll be like, "Well, you know put this on top of that and turn it around and stretch it like this and if you tie it in a knot there you go." It's pathetic.

You and your husband have collaborated on eight movies together, including the popular Resident Evil films and your latest film Monster Hunter.

What is the dynamic like working together?

I love working with Paul. He's incredible and his vision is so huge. I love watching him make his dreams come true. To know that he sees me as a part of that is a real honour. I know that I married the right guy. It's so much fun for us to work together - that's how we fell in love.

In the final Resident Evil film, your eldest daughter Ever, 13, was part of the cast and Paul was, of course, writer and director. Now that's a true family affair.

Oh my gosh, it was amazing. To see your children following in your footsteps, it's incredible. There's nothing better in one sense and it's scary in another, but she's such a talented actress.

She's such a natural talent that all I can do is do whatever I can to support her and help her make her dreams come true. When I saw how well she did in the movie and how professional she was on set, and just more than anything how much she enjoyed the experience, it made me really happy.

As an actor, your work lives forever on screen and so you are immortal in a way. Is that what attracts you to acting?

I don't know. I started doing this when I was so young. It wasn't really my choice to become an actress. I always thought maybe I would go back to school later in life and really kind of figure out if there was something else that I was meant to do.

For the movies, I'm doing something that someone else created. It would be nice to see if I ever do create something on my own.

Given all the changes in movie schedules this year, it must be great to have 'Monster Hunter' in front of audiences soon.

It has been such a hard time, especially here in America because we really don't have the pandemic under control. People have been suffering a lot. We figured for the people that can go to the theatres here, they'll have something new to go see and hopefully forget their problems for a couple of hours, watch a really fun movie and just have a good time.

We need to have a good time right now.

The film is based on a popular video game. Do you enjoy playing video games?

I used to be a huge gamer when I was younger. But of course once you become a parent it's hard to spend hours of your day playing a video game. But it was actually really cool in this movie because I got a chance to immerse myself in the game.

When my daughter would come and say, "Mum, you've been playing for hours and you tell me I can't play video games," I was like "Look, this is my work, OK? I'm developing my character." [Laughs].

Did you have to train for this role?

It was one of the most amazing experiences training because though I know how to do wire work and I have a lot of experience with weapons, I got to become very close with a lot of military figures and soldiers, and I got to know a female army ranger.

There's only a few hundred women that have graduated ranger school and I got a chance to meet one of them and have a close relationship with her. I also went to an army base where they do real-world simulations of combat situations. It was really scary and stressful, and so exciting.

Well, you were called the "reigning queen of kick-butt" many years ago and it's evident the title still holds true.

Thank you, I appreciate that. After three kids, it's really nice to hear [laughs].

Monster Hunter is in cinemas nationally on January 1.

