Where is the $265M promised for Grafton Base Hospital?

The Grafton Base Hospital Community Committee has erected a large banner in Prince St demanding action on Grafton Base Hospital upgrade.

The Grafton Base Hospital Community Committee has erected a large banner in Prince St demanding action on Grafton Base Hospital upgrade.

THE Grafton Base Hospital Community Committee has unveiled a large banner in Prince St demanding action on the $263 million Grafton Base Hospital upgrade.

The five-metre long banner on the balcony of the former Weileys Hotel adjacent to the city's iconic clocktower features caricatures of Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis.

Related Article:

WHERE'S THE MONEY? Chamber wants action on $263.8M upgrade

It serves as a reminder to local motorists and pedestrians of the promises made by politicians in office at the last NSW election.

"More importantly to the premier and the local state member that their promised funding to commence planning and construction for the redevelopment of Grafton Base Hospital has still not been allocated," committee spokesman Ron Bell said.

"This is despite a promise made by the Nationals' Chris Gulaptis prior to the last election and a follow-up promise made by the Premier Gladys Berejiklian last month in a local radio interview.

"The premier said during that interview that all promises would be met.

The Grafton Base Hospital Community Committee has erected a large banner in Prince St demanding action on Grafton Base Hospital upgrade.

"The banner is there to remind them and the community of the government's promise that construction will commence in the current parliamentary term."

Mr Bell said a minimum of $30-40 million for the planning work to commence must be included in the NSW Budget due later this year.

"Detailed planning needs to be done before construction can commence," he said.

"To date, the NSW Government has not approved the necessary funding for this first step to proceed."

Mr Bell said it should be expected the whole project would take at least ten years from beginning to end.