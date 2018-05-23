What should be displayed on new highway signs?

The blank sign on the South Tweed on ramp to the pacific highway. Photo: Blainey Woodham / Daily News

WORDS AND LOCATIONS of signs on the new Pacific Highway will be decided with the help of you.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said Roads and Maritime Services needs to finalise the plan this year so directional signage can be in place for the progressive opening of the new highway.

"An important consideration for the upgrade is the wording and location of signs to guide motorists, including directional, tourist and service signs," he said.

"All signs to be installed on the upgraded highway must comply with Roads and Maritime guidelines to ensure motorists are able to find their destinations safely and efficiently.

State Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said preliminary engagement has been carried out in the Clarence Valley, Richmond Valley Lismore and Ballina shires, representatives from local businesses, Destination NSW and community groups.

He said community members and stakeholders can view the proposed signage plan on the project website between Thursday, May 31 and Friday, June 15.

Information sessions for the community to speak with the project team will beheld on Wednesday, June 6 at the Grafton Community Centre between 10am and noon and the Maclean Civic hall from 2pm to 4pm.

The sessions are not presentations and attendees are encouraged to drop in at any time. For more information, please call 1800 778 900 or email w2b@pacificcomplete.com.au.

All feedback received will be considered in finalising the directional signage plan and will be included in a consultation report, which will be made available to view on the project website.