379 JOBS: High-paid mining jobs on offer in this QLD city

THERE are more high-paying mining jobs in Brisbane than any other part of the state.

The resource industry, synonymous with long flights to remote parts of the state, actually has hundreds of jobs on offer in the city and most of them come with a six-figure salary.

There are more than 379 jobs advertised on Seek in mining, resources and energy in Brisbane, with 73 per cent paying $100,000 or more, Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said.

"Brisbane is the biggest mining town in Queensland, with the industry supporting 142,447 full-time jobs, spending $1.4 billion on wages and investing $11.3 billion with businesses and community organisations," he said.

"The latest ABS data reaffirmed the sector's role as a key Queensland employer creating a new job every 90 minutes."

Jobs available in Brisbane include health operations manager with Shell, Remote Operations Centre controller with BHP or business development manager with Risen Energy.

Early career workers also don't have to search beyond the city centre for work, with Redpath Mining offering graduate health and safety roles.

The resources sector employs more than 315,000 people across the state through direct jobs and supporting industries.

The resources industry will pay more than $5.2 billion in royalty taxes to the State Government this year and contribute 80 per cent of Australia's exports.

Mr Macfarlane said clear government policy was key to growing the sector in the state.

"We want to keep employing more people and not just in Brisbane, right across Queensland," he said.

"To do that, it's essential that we have clear and transparent rules and regulations."