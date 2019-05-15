Where to cast your vote in the Clarence

Handing out how to votes cards for Nationals candidate for Page Kevin Hogan at the Turf Street polling booth in Grafton on federal election day.

Handing out how to votes cards for Nationals candidate for Page Kevin Hogan at the Turf Street polling booth in Grafton on federal election day. Adam Hourigan

SATURDAY March 18 is the big day for the upcoming Federal election, and here are all the places you can vote for the electorate of Page within the Clarence Valley.

Polling Places open at 8am, and close at 6pm sharp.

Polling Places:

Chatsworth Island

Chatsworth Island Hall

Copmanhurst

Copmanhurst & District War Memorial Hall

Coutts Crossing

Coronation Hall

Cowper

Cowper Public School

Dundurrabin

Dundurrabin Public School

Glenreagh

Glenreagh School Of Arts

Grafton

Clarence Village Community Room

Grafton Community Centre

Grafton High School

Gulmarrad

Gulmarrad Public School

Harwood Island

Harwood Island Public School

Iluka

Iluka Community Hall

Junction Hill

Junction Hill Playgroup

Maclean

231 River St

Palmers Island

Palmers Island Public School

Red Rock

Red Rock Multi Use Centre

South Grafton

Connect Church

South Grafton Public School

Tucabia

Tucabia Hall

Ulmarra

Ulmarra Public School

Whiporie

Whiporie Community Hall

Wooli

Wooli Hall

Woombah

Woombah Bushfire Brigade Station

Yamba

Treelands Drive Community Centre

Yamba Public School