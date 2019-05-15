Where to cast your vote in the Clarence
SATURDAY March 18 is the big day for the upcoming Federal election, and here are all the places you can vote for the electorate of Page within the Clarence Valley.
Polling Places open at 8am, and close at 6pm sharp.
Polling Places:
Chatsworth Island
Chatsworth Island Hall
Copmanhurst
Copmanhurst & District War Memorial Hall
Coutts Crossing
Coronation Hall
Cowper
Cowper Public School
Dundurrabin
Dundurrabin Public School
Glenreagh
Glenreagh School Of Arts
Grafton
Clarence Village Community Room
Grafton Community Centre
Grafton High School
Gulmarrad
Gulmarrad Public School
Harwood Island
Harwood Island Public School
Iluka
Iluka Community Hall
Junction Hill
Junction Hill Playgroup
Maclean
231 River St
Palmers Island
Palmers Island Public School
Red Rock
Red Rock Multi Use Centre
South Grafton
Connect Church
South Grafton Public School
Tucabia
Tucabia Hall
Ulmarra
Ulmarra Public School
Whiporie
Whiporie Community Hall
Wooli
Wooli Hall
Woombah
Woombah Bushfire Brigade Station
Yamba
Treelands Drive Community Centre
Yamba Public School