WHERE TO GO: Who's open for coffee Boxing Day?

IF CHRISTMAS Day had you run off your feet, and you need a heart-starter, or you're looking to get some thing to help you through a busy day of Boxing Day shopping, we've got just what you're looking for.

The Clarence Valley is home to some of the best coffee places around, and we've compiled a list of where you can get your favourite brews to help get you off to a quicker Boxing Day start than the Australian top order.

You may have to get in quick; many are working on reduced hours and reduced menus, so hurry to avoid the rush.

COFFEE TIME

McDonalds Grafton: 8am-5pm

McDonalds South: Open 24 hours

Hungry Jacks: 6am-10pm

Gloria Jeans: 8.30am-3.30pm

Coffee Club: 8am-4pm

Driven To Espresso: 7am-3pm

Botero: 7am-2.30pm

River Cafe: 5.30am-2pm

McDonalds Yamba: 6am-11pm

Irons and Craig: 7am-10am

Block Bar Cafe: 7.30am-3pm

Caperberry: 5.30am-3.30pm

Latitude 29: 8am-4pm

Cafe Angourie: 7am-2pm

Marracas Boatshed Cafe: 7am-3pm

Iluka Bay Cafe: 9am-4pm

Minnie Water General Store: Open all day

