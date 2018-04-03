WITH more than 230,000 confirmed cases of the flu last year, Clarence Valley residents are being encouraged to get the flu shot in preparation for the coming season.

To minimise the risk of getting the flu this year, pharmacists are urging people to get vaccinated to relieve the pressure on the medical system.

Southside Pharmacy owner and chemist Michael Troy said people can be immunised from now until the end of the flu season, but the best time to get the vaccination depends on the person.

For a fit and healthy person, he said you could be immunised now and protected until the end of the flu season in September-October.

But for other people with medical conditions, it is better to wait until the end of April, start of May.

"The general peak season is usually July through to September, for those people who don't have the the best immune system, getting an early immunisation won't work as efficiently,” Mr Troy said.

He added that if you were immunised now, you will have some coverage and some coverage is better than none.

Vaccination for over 65s is available from GPs for free.

When and where to get your flu shot:

Chemist Warehouse: Offering flu shots from April 9- 13. Bookings and times available online for $10.99. They also take corporate bookings.

Ada and Flynn: While they are not holding a clinic, they are selling vaccines to be taken to clinics or nurses.

Southside Pharmacy: Taking walk-ins for flu shots at any time when the pharmacist is on duty - Tuesday to Sunday, 8am-6pm.

Priceline Yamba: Will be offering flu shots, but do not have dates set yet.