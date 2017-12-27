WHERE TO GO: Get away for a last-minute break

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

IF you're looking to get away from home and spend some time on the coast, or want a place that the whole family can come visit over the school holidays, here's some places with availability over the summer holidays on the coast.

13 The Parkway, Yamba

Only 200m from Pippi Beach, with direct access to Yamba Golf and Country Club.

13 The Parkway has an open plan iving / Dining / Kitchen which leads out to an enclosed backyard for alfresco dining. The property consists of threebedrooms, with two bathrooms.

Sailors Rest at Iluka

There could not be a better located property in Iluka for a holiday, if you wish to be central to the river, shops, cafes and clubs

The unit is lowset, easy access, consisting of an open plan living area, with dining setting, comfy lounge and armchairs, a large flatscreen television.

Family Tides

Three bedroom lowset home on one of the best waterways in Yamba. Sunken living room with raked ceilings. Modern bathrooms, single carport, large covered patio, slipway (not for launching), jetty and pontoon.

Accommodates eight guests.

20 Beach St, Yamba

This renovated three bedroom house has a light and airy atmosphere, ideal for a beach holiday, with high ceilings and polished timber floors throughout. The bedrooms are spacious, and there is an enclosed sunroom off the 1st and 2nd bedrooms.

Enquiries can be made by calling Yamba Iluka Real Estate on 66462400, or email holiday@yire.com.au

There is a 20% discount for the first three readers who make a booking at Sailor's Rest or 20 Beach St.

AVAILABILITY

13 The Parkway: 6/1-20/1 $ 2,035 per week

Family Tides: 4/1-20/1 $ 2,545 per week, 20/1-27/1 $1,565 per week

20 Beach St: 6/1-13/1 $ 2,545 per week, 20/1-27/1 $2,045 per week

Sailor's Rest: 27/120/1$1,020 per week, 20/1-27/1 $ 825 per week