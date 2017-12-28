Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Where to go: Your guide to New Year's Eve

GIG: Harry Jakamarra is playing at the Pacific Hotel next month.
GIG: Harry Jakamarra is playing at the Pacific Hotel next month.
by Caitlan Charles

Tonight

  • Big River, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Croozin Broadway, 6pm, Entrees Restaurant, Grafton Gallery.
  • It's Probably Us, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • DJ Helmy, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Josh Matheson, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Lisa Hunt, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.

Saturday

  • Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Jock Barnes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Big River Band, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Mason Rack Band, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.

Sunday

  • Ford Bros, 8.30pm- midnight, Brooms Head Bowling Club.
  • Ben Janz and Trouble in Paradise, 12-5pm, Harwood Hotel.
  • Scott Buckley, from 3.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Sex Wax DJs from 6pm and Marshall from 10pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Monkey Mojo, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Hekyl and Jive, from 8pm, Oasis Bar, Iluka Bowls Club.
  • What the Heck, 11am-3pm, Yamba-Iluka Ferry
  • Just Friends, 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.

Monday

  • Hayley Grace, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Tuesday

  • Pink Zinc, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Wednesday

  • Scott Day Vee, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Coming soon

  • January 4: Akmal, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 5: Shem Reggae, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • January 6: Mental as Anything, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 7: Summer Meltdown Life Wrestling, Yamba Bowling Club
  • January 11: Russell Morris, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 14: Hello Tut Tut, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • January 15: E444E, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • January 17: Harry Jakamarra, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • January 18: Concilla, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • January 20: Pauly Fenech 'Smash it with a Thong' Houso's Tour, Grafton District Services Club.
  • January 25: King River Rising, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • January 27: Triple J Hottest 100 and Sex Wax DJs, Pacific Hotel.

Topics:  clarence valley new year's what's on your guide to new year's eve

Grafton Daily Examiner
Townsend mow down the competition

Townsend mow down the competition

Local dealership wins statewide award for mower sales

Monkey Mojo around

Monkey Mojo

Mokey around with Mojo for New Year's Eve

Volunteers give cane toads at Brooms Head the heave ho

A cane toad spawn and tadpoles found in Brooms Head.

More than 500 cane toads removed before Christmas

Year in review: Biggest headlines of September

Peter Le Breton from Pillar Valley, returned from firefighting duty in Canada with the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

A grand final, a long awaited guilty verdict, and animal attacks

Local Partners