Where to go: Your guide to New Year's Eve

Tonight
- Big River, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Croozin Broadway, 6pm, Entrees Restaurant, Grafton Gallery.
- It's Probably Us, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- DJ Helmy, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Josh Matheson, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Lisa Hunt, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
Saturday
- Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Jock Barnes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Big River Band, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Mason Rack Band, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
Sunday
- Ford Bros, 8.30pm- midnight, Brooms Head Bowling Club.
- Ben Janz and Trouble in Paradise, 12-5pm, Harwood Hotel.
- Scott Buckley, from 3.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Sex Wax DJs from 6pm and Marshall from 10pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Monkey Mojo, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Hekyl and Jive, from 8pm, Oasis Bar, Iluka Bowls Club.
- What the Heck, 11am-3pm, Yamba-Iluka Ferry
- Just Friends, 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
Monday
- Hayley Grace, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tuesday
- Pink Zinc, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Wednesday
- Scott Day Vee, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Coming soon
- January 4: Akmal, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 5: Shem Reggae, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- January 6: Mental as Anything, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 7: Summer Meltdown Life Wrestling, Yamba Bowling Club
- January 11: Russell Morris, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 14: Hello Tut Tut, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- January 15: E444E, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- January 17: Harry Jakamarra, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- January 18: Concilla, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- January 20: Pauly Fenech 'Smash it with a Thong' Houso's Tour, Grafton District Services Club.
- January 25: King River Rising, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- January 27: Triple J Hottest 100 and Sex Wax DJs, Pacific Hotel.