Where to next for the Iluka Cossacks?

The Iluka Cossacks went down 21-15 in their Far North Coast Rugby Union minor semi-final against Richmond Ranges at Byron Bay on Saturday.

THE Iluka Cossacks crashed out of the Far North Coast Rugby Union Presidents Cup finals empty-handed for a second straight season last weekend. But what’s next for the club?

While most rugby league and rugby union sides have faced great hardship in 2020, Iluka was bolstered with a number of Yamba Buccaneers, Lower Clarence Magpies and South Grafton Rebels players joining the ranks. However next year things will look a bit different.

As loanees return to their former sides, the Cossacks will undertake a rebuild, but current coach Tony Wiseman wasn’t too concerned.

Iluka Cossacks Presidents Cup side take on SCU earlier in the 2020 Far North Coast Rugby Union season. Picture: Peter Johnson

“After the game in Byron Bay we had a bit of a chat about the future. We’ll see who’s interested but there will be a strong base of local Ilukians coming through,” Wiseman said.

“There is a good crop of young players who will be eligible to play next season so that should provide a strong base.

“But we need to let the dust settle on the season we’ve just had. There’s virtually no committee at the club. Matt Lee pulled everything together pretty late so we really only had one person doing everything.

“We’ll have a meeting in December and address those issues at the club.”

While Wiseman had said the side was talented enough to go all the way, the strength of the competition in 2020 was always going to be a big test.

“Some of the teams we were coming up against were well schooled in rugby union. We weren’t good enough to get through the minor semi-final but it was a beneficial experience. Everyone enjoyed themselves,” he said.