Where to spot a whale along North Coast

IT'S that time of year again when tourists flock to the coastline to catch a glimpse of the annual whale migration north.

There's plenty of opportunity to spot a whale this year, with more than 30,000 predicted to be currently migrating along the NSW coastline.

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is encouraging everyone to visit the North Coast national parks for a chance to see the ocean giants migrating.

NPWS spokeswoman Ann Walton said now is the perfect time to head to one of the region's national park lookouts, headlands or foreshores to spot a whale.

"The waters off our coastline are very busy as whales head north to the warmer waters off Queensland to breed," Ms Walton said.

"Around 6000 whale sightings on our Wild About Whales app have been logged, so it's shaping up to be a great whale watching season.

"National parks make up almost 50 per cent of the NSW coastline and provide some of the best vantage points to spot whales on their annual migration."

"Humpbacks and southern right whales are the most commonly sighted, however minke, false killer whales and orcas may also be spotted."

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service recommends these top four whale watching spots along the North Coast:

Cape Byron Lighthouse, Cape Byron State Conservation Area

North Head walking track, Brunswick Heads Nature Reserve

Broken Head Nature Reserve

Iluka Bluff lookout, Bundjalung National Park

To remain safe when whale watching, NPWS reminds whale-watchers to keep at least five metres from cliff edges and rock platforms and pay close attention to signage and any advice from NPWS staff.

NPWS' free Wild About Whales mobile app provides details on the best vantage points, real-time notifications of nearby sightings, and gives whale-watchers a chance to log their own experiences.

For more information, visit www.wildaboutwhales.com.au.