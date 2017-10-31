Where to Trick or Treat in the Clarence Valley

Trick or treaters will take over the Clarence Valley this evening

Welcome fellow Halloween fans! It's that time of year again where we dress up in creepy costumes and gorge ourselves on reasonably priced lollies in the name of all Hallows eve.



If you are new to the Clarence Valley and love this October holiday, then you're in luck! Residents all over the Valley participate in trick or treat, however it can be difficult to know just where to go. So, we've compiled a list for you to get you started and a few helpful tips to make it an enjoyable night.

What time does trick or treat start?

Generally around 5:30pm onwards in most areas. However some kids arrive as early as 4pm!

Which houses are participating?

Any that have either balloons, pumpkins or any other spooky objects placed out the front of their home.If they don't, be very cautious approaching as they might not be participating.

Basic 'Trick or Treat Etiquette'

First and foremost, an adult should go along with the trick or treaters to ensure everyone's safety and teach them some excellent new social skills.

For instance, should your group happen upon a neighbour who doesn't celebrate Halloween, this is a prime opportunity to teach them to graciously accept that defeat. The phrase 'No worries, have a good night" works wonders on non-participants. Who knows, those glowing manners might warm their hearts enough to open their doors for next Halloween?

Another aspect of trick or treat etiquette is ensuring that the little ones don't turn into actual monsters during the evening and become a nuisance for neighbours - hence why an adult is required for these events.

Last of all, have fun and don't eat too many lollies!

YAMBA

The Mecca of trick or treat locations. Stick with Crystal Waters and you should be guaranteed a lolly payload. Try along Harold Tory Drive as it can offer some little treats too.

WOOLOWEYAH

Generally a good spot that is safe and friendly. However, not everyone in this location participates, so keep your eyes peeled.

SOUTH GRAFTON

Ryan Street

Roberts Drive

Armidale Road

Skinner Street

GRAFTON

Oliver Street

Fry Street

Kent Street

Kelly Street

Margaret Crescent

Arthur Street

ILUKA

Sovereign street usually delivers

COPMANHURST

Rumour has it kids are meeting at the hall but we have yet to confirm a time

