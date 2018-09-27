Menu
Who will win? But more importantly, where will you be watching it?
Where to watch the NRL and AFL grand finals

Jenna Thompson
27th Sep 2018 10:17 AM
Saturday 29th September (AFL) & Sunday 30th September (NRL)

GRAFTON DISTRICT SERVICES CLUB
AFL & NRL finals on our screens.
Bar Specials & 50c wings

PACIFIC HOTEL, YAMBA
Watch the NRL Grand final on our screens.

VILLAGE GREEN HOTEL, GRAFTON
Village Green is the sponsor pub of the Grafton Australian Rules Tigers & we will have the AFL & NRL on all big screens. Meal specials from $15 both days.

YAMBA BOWLING CLUB
Both finals on the big screen and $20 buckets of 4 beers.

WOOLI BOWLS
Sunday Grand Final NRL Happy Hour from 7.00-9.00pm
$4.00 Schooners, nibblies provided. Courtesy bus running from 6pm. Kick-off 7.20pm.

CAST YOUR VOTE: Who will win the Clive Churchill Medal?

