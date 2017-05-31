Where to watch the State of Origin tonight

Maroons player Corey Oates crosses over to score during the State of Origin II between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Wednesday June 22, 2016. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

TAKE your pick. Two Grafton venues are giving away a New South Wales State of Origin jersey for Game One tonight.

The Jacaranda Hotel and Roches Family Hotel are both gearing up with a big night planned for the highly anticipated 2017 series opener between NSW and Queensland.

The 'Jacca' is offering a pick the score competition alongside its Carlton VB NSW Origin Jersey giveaway and is offering happy hour prices during the game with hot food also available. For more information phone the Jacaranda Hotel on 6642 6627.

Across town Roches is showing the game live on the self-proclaimed biggest screen in Grafton (1.5m x 2.5m full HD). Patrons can win a Blues Retro Jersey while there will be a 'Footy Feast' in the back bar with gourmet hot dogs and fries for $5. Roches have a courtesy bus available on a daily basis. Call 6642 2866 to make bookings.

Need brushing up on the latest Origin news before kick off?

Game One will kick off at Suncorp Stadium at 8pm.

Other venues getting pumped up for State of Origin tonight:

Yamba Shores Tavern: Watch the Game One on the big screen and get a $5 Beef Burger.

Yamba YHA Backpacker Beach Resort: State of Origin on the big screem, $12 jugs of XXXX Summer and $5 Hot Dogs.

Maclean Hotel: $4 schooners until first points scored, $20 buckets of XXXX Summer, $8 rump or chicken schnitzel, first try scorer doubles, lucky door prizes and half-time snacks.

Village Green Hotel: Scan your Liquor Legends Reward Card on each game day to go in the draw to win a NSW Retro Jersey - three to be won.