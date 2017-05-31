20°
News

Where to watch the State of Origin tonight

Bill North
| 31st May 2017 3:09 PM
Maroons player Corey Oates crosses over to score during the State of Origin II between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Wednesday June 22, 2016. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Maroons player Corey Oates crosses over to score during the State of Origin II between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Wednesday June 22, 2016. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY DAVE HUNT

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TAKE your pick. Two Grafton venues are giving away a New South Wales State of Origin jersey for Game One tonight.

The Jacaranda Hotel and Roches Family Hotel are both gearing up with a big night planned for the highly anticipated 2017 series opener between NSW and Queensland.

The 'Jacca' is offering a pick the score competition alongside its Carlton VB NSW Origin Jersey giveaway and is offering happy hour prices during the game with hot food also available. For more information phone the Jacaranda Hotel on 6642 6627.

Across town Roches is showing the game live on the self-proclaimed biggest screen in Grafton (1.5m x 2.5m full HD). Patrons can win a Blues Retro Jersey while there will be a 'Footy Feast' in the back bar with gourmet hot dogs and fries for $5. Roches have a courtesy bus available on a daily basis. Call 6642 2866 to make bookings.

Need brushing up on the latest Origin news before kick off?

Game One will kick off at Suncorp Stadium at 8pm.

Other venues getting pumped up for State of Origin tonight:

Yamba Shores Tavern: Watch the Game One on the big screen and get a $5 Beef Burger.

Yamba YHA Backpacker Beach Resort: State of Origin on the big screem, $12 jugs of XXXX Summer and $5 Hot Dogs.

Maclean Hotel: $4 schooners until first points scored, $20 buckets of XXXX Summer, $8 rump or chicken schnitzel, first try scorer doubles, lucky door prizes and half-time snacks.

Village Green Hotel: Scan your Liquor Legends Reward Card on each game day to go in the draw to win a NSW Retro Jersey - three to be won.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence league jacaranda hotel roches family hotel state of origin whatson

LIVE: Mighty NSW Blues v QLD for State of Origin game one

LIVE: Mighty NSW Blues v QLD for State of Origin game one

THE teams are picked, the training sessions are done and all that’s left is for the mighty NSW Blues to do battle with Queensland

Cheers as Hayley conquers her epic river journey

Hayley Talbot (centre) gets a hug from husband Michael and children Archie and Phoenix after she completed her 400km kayak down the Clarence River.

Crowd greets her on journey end

Hell-raising Hilda happy to be a hundred

Hilda Pearson turns 100 on Monday, May 29.

A life filled with adventure and family

Fidget spinner recall: risk of serious injury or death

FIDGET WARNING: The Ace of Hearts LED Fidget Spinner may have an unsecure battery compartment. If the battery is swallowed, it could lead to serious injury or death.

Popular toy recalled for causing risk of injury or death

Local Partners

Go Art is back for another brilliant exhibition

EXHIBITION a great opportunity for Clarence Valley students and artists to showcase their artworks.

TRIBUTES FLOW: Fond memories for a fine man

Neville Lollback's casket surrounded by his favourite things, including fishing gear and a hockey stick, in the cathedral.

Kind words highlight how fondly Neville Lollback will be remembered

Where to watch the State of Origin tonight

Maroons player Corey Oates crosses over to score during the State of Origin II between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Wednesday June 22, 2016. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Origin jersey giveaways at Grafton venues

All aboard ArtExpress at the gallery

ARTEXPRESS: Ruby Sullivan, McAuley Catholic College Look My Way. Drawing detail, 2016.

Best student artworks showcased in exhibition

Skills and Thrills Showcase in Grafton

Apprentice tiler Shannon Thompson will be an ambassador at today's Skills and Thrills Careers Showcase

Skills that pay the bills

Pirates of the Caribbean's vomiting monkey lands Disney in hot water

Disney bosses are in hot water after star actress in the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie gloated about the monkey's seasickness during filming.

All aboard ArtExpress at the gallery

ARTEXPRESS: Ruby Sullivan, McAuley Catholic College Look My Way. Drawing detail, 2016.

Best student artworks showcased in exhibition

Kevin Bloody Wilson gets back to bush

Kevin Bloody Wilson is performing at the Grafton District Services Club.

Australian legend returns to the Clarence Valley for one night

Pippa Middleton and husband honeymoon in Sydney

Pippa Middleton with new husband James Matthews on their honeymoon in Sydney. Picture: John Grainger Source: News Corp Australia

The details of where the couple will visit next is still unknown.

Married At First Sight's Simon takes to Tinder after confirming split with Alene

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from Married At First Sight.

WEDDED bliss has turned into a wedded miss for MAFS golden couple.

Olivia Newton-John has breast cancer for second time

Olivia Newton-John at the opening of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute at the Austin Hospital at Heidelberg. Picture: Nathan Dyer

The star said she’d be “back later in the year, better than ever.”

Wonder Woman is a kick-arse superhero romp

Wonder Woman may just redeem DC yet

Room For You and Granny Too!

13 Claude Street, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 1 $599,000

Whether you're looking for your own home to live in permanently, an investment property, or a holiday home, 13 Claude Street is sure to offer everything you...

Prime hilltop position at Gulmarrad

3 Penda Place, Gulmarrad 2463

House 3 2 2 $455,000

Originally the owners chose 3 Penda Place for its hill top position to build their dream home and get the morning sun and capture the sea breezes. The block also...

You’ll Love the Location and the Presentation

13 Morven Street, Maclean 2463

House 2 2 1 $335,000

13 Morven Street is a location that will suit many. It is within 1 block of the CBD, local primary school, the pool, the Clarence River, the bus stop and Maclean...

J s Garden Cafe Ulmarra

7 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

House 2 $495,000

Located in the Historic River Village of Ulmarra and central in the delightful Main Street, 7 Coldstream Street was originally a purpose built bank. On the 890 m2...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Quarter of an Acre- 4 Bedroom plus Pool

20 ADMIRALTY COURT, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $599,000

What a magnificent home, size, quality and room for the boat and caravan in a very desirable street. Extensive lounge and dining area as well as spacious air...

Position, Aspect, and Return

21/4 Queen Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 2 2 $945,000

For the astute buyer taking stock of good buying opportunities in our marketplace, it will fast become obvious that they are hard to find. The good news is that...

A Zodiac Gem&#39;

47 Capricorn Cresent, Junction Hill 2460

House 5 2 2 SALE

Supply and demand is huge in the Junction Hill market at the moment and with low supply and high demand this property is certainly not one you are going to want to...

Wooloweyah Charm

100 Lakes Boulevard, Wooloweyah 2464

House 3 3 1 $525,000

Full of character and charm, this well planned Wooloweyah home offers the ideal opportunity for those looking for a family home or investment. With high feature...

Master Built Quality

10 Parklands Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 2 $495,000

This rendered master built family home personifies effortless entertaining all year round. The single level residence is perfectly positioned on the 4,457m2 block...

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!