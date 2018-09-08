New coffee tastes like Toblerone ... here's where to get it

FEW PEOPLE on the Northern Rivers know as much about local coffee from the field to the cup as Nat Byron.

TRENDY cafe Nat's Coffee is shining a spotlight and helping increase the coffee culture in Alstonville with a new blend coffee and chocolate lovers will drool over.

The new unique organic blend Coco de la Tierra (translates to chocolate of the earth) is soon to be in cafe's near you.

Owner and award-winning coffee roaster Nathan Byron has been in the coffee business for 20 years after growing up on a coffee farm at Newrybar.

He said this new blend has been years in the making.

"Being a creative person and being in the industry such a long time I've got to hear what people are looking for in the flavours of coffee," Mr Byron said.

"A lot of people just want to come in and have a cup of coffee with milk, and they want something that they're going to enjoy to match their pallet.

"Usually the biggest consensus is they love the chocolatey tones to be in the flavour of the coffee.

"The problem being is when you bring chocolate tones out of a coffee normally you've got to bring it into the darker roast. When you do this you bring the ashy tones into it and it generally doesn't taste that good and has a bad after-taste.

"So I've spent a few years trying to work out how to get that blend in the milk that's going to taste like chocolate.

"It's got those chocolatey tones and is still a dark roast but it's as smooth as you'll ever get.

"It's got a full coffee flavour with no bad ashy overtones.

"It has taken a long time. The closest thing I can say is it's like a Toblerone.

"It's definitely a different blend."

Mr Byron has built everything in his cafe himself from scratch from the benchtops to the bean roasters.

"I supply everything in coffee and I do all my own chocolates and chai too. My chocolate is done on coconut husk and it's healthy - there is no cane sugar in it."

Also in the works on his farm is a new bean - "the most expensive coffee ever in the world", which no one else here has got.

He said it was grown in Panama last year and cost $602 US a pound.

"It's taken three and a half years to get the plants ready and propagation, and there was a lot of effort to get them ready to grow here. No one has ever grown them in Australia or the Southern Hemisphere.

"We will get a pick September next year which will be the first ever one here."

Nat's Coffee at 29 Kays Ln, Alstonville is also undergoing renovations for an extra indoor and outdoor seating area for family's to enjoy on Saturdays.