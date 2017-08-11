Where's that smoke coming from?

RESIDENTS of Evans Head and Lower River area have been warned that if they see smoke today, not to panic.

"NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service with the assistance of the NSW Rural Fire Service and RAAF will be conducting a significant Hazard Reduction Burn in the RAAF Bombing Range area which is part of Bundjalung National Park," a post on the .

"This important Hazard Reduction is around 300 Hectares and will be very visible to residents in the area.

"It will appear to be close to Evans Head and the Western Containment line includes part of the Gap Road.

"Please pass onto family and friends in the area so they are aware and please do not call 000 as this is a planned event."