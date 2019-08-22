WHERE'S THE RAIN? Shocking low falls for months

IF YOU'VE been watching the rain guage for any movement, there has been precious little to talk of over the past few months.

This month, the Grafton Airport gauge has recorded rain on only five days, and it has not exceeded 1mm during the period, with the highest fall 0.8mm on Friday August 9.

During July, the gauge recorded a total of 16.8mm with the highest falls 4.8mm on July 7.

And while the rain may have sent a few horse owners panicking on South Grafton Cup day, the lack of sustained rain continued back into May, with the most recent fall of 10mm of rain occurring on May 16, with 11.2mm of rain.

However, despite this one minor rainfall, the area only received 30mm of rain for the month of May.

This month, the Grafton airport gauge has recorded just 2.2mm of rain, and while the rest of the week is expected to be sunny, there are small amounts of rain expected for the start of next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a 70 per cent chance of rain, with 1-3mm expected Tuesday and Wednesday, which may fill the total rain for the month to less than 10mm.